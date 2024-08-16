Eagles fans finally understand Steelers pain with Kenny Pickett’s struggles
For two years, Pittsburgh Steelers' fans tried to convince themselves that Kenny Pickett could work out as an NFL quarterback. It took less than two preseason games for Philadelphia Eagles fans to realize he's just not it.
Pickett is who he is. It's quite clear the change of venue hasn't changed the third-year quarterback.
He effectively wore out his welcome in the first half of Thursday's preseason matchup against the New England Patriots. Sure, his stat line of 67 yards on 11-of-13 passing doesn't scream terrible. It's how he put up those stats that's the problem.
Pickett is a dinker and dunker whose limitations limit whatever offense he's operating. Efficiency is great until it's not. With Pickett, it's very not.
Eagles fans are done with wondering if they can rehabilitate Pickett's career. They're now openly wondering if they should even bother keeping the quarterback on their roster.
Best memes and tweets from Eagles fans already fed up with Kenny Pickett
Eagles fans are now looking at Steelers fans and thinking, oh, I get why you were so frustrated last year.
The first preseason game could be chalked up to Pickett getting his feet wet. He was 14-of-22 for 89 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 4.0 yards per pass. By Game 2, you'd think he'd be ready to spread his wings a bit. Nope, it was more of the same. And this time he took four sacks.
Fortunately for Philadelphia, Pickett isn't their one and only option at quarterback the way he was in Pittsburgh. The Eagles have Jalen Hurts running the show. Short of an injury at the top of the depth chart, these are the only real snaps from Pickett they're likely to endure this season.
Still, the viable back-up plan for Hurts has pretty much gone up in smoke. And exchanging a third-round pick for a fourth while also shipping two seventh-round selections to the Steelers isn't looking like good business anymore.