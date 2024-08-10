Kenny Pickett reminded Steelers fans why they were happy to see him go in Eagles debut
For those Pittsburgh Steelers fans feeling a bit uneasy after Justin Fields' mixed-bag performance in his preseason debut on Friday, take solace in the fact that Kenny Pickett's Philadelphia Eagles debut had the same vibes.
Fields did everything we're accustomed to, from fumbles at the line of scrimmage to self-destructing sacks. He was in vintage form, for better and worse. Pickett's first Eagles game followed a similar arc. He registered 23 drop-backs in the first half. How many of those resulted in passes of 10 or more yards?
Well, at least the answer isn't zero.
Few things in football are more dependable than Kenny Pickett's aversion to deep throws. Blame the hand size, blame the O-line, blame whoever, but Pickett tends to prioritize routes closer to the line of scrimmage. He processes the game quick enough, but he doesn't take risks. To a fault. All the best quarterbacks will force it into tight windows and stress the defense with bold downfield attacks. Pickett is content to sit in the pocket, make his progressions, and throw to the safety valve every. single. time.
The Eagles are probably a bit less pressed since Pickett is Jalen Hurts' backup. Justin Fields is competing for the starting gig in Pittsburgh and his competition is Russell Wilson, a potentially (definitely?) washed former Pro Bowl quarterback whose brand-forwardness occupies more storylines than his football prowess.
Still, we are so back. Here's to another season of watching Pickett short-arm throws whenever he touches the field.
Eagles get a taste of Steelers' medicine with middling Kenny Pickett debut
Pickett finished his Eagles debut completing 14-of-22 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. That is just classic Pickett. Zero notes, an incredible commitment to the bit. To complete 14 passes for 89 yards — 6.4 yards per completion — is exceedingly difficult in today's NFL.
On the surface, it was a highly efficient game for Pickett. He completed 63.6 percent of his passes, scored a touchdown, and didn't commit a turnover. For a backup quarterback, honestly, that is fine. The Eagles aren't expecting Pickett to light the world on fire. The expectations are different now than they were in Pittsburgh. Even so, Philadelphia would ideally get a more aggressive version of Pickett. Especially on this stage.
What does he have to lose at this point? It's a preseason game. He is locked into the QB2 role, pretty much unconditionally. Pickett's best path to a new contract and expanded opportunities next season is by showcasing growth in his limited reps. He needs to take chances. Scouts will accept an extra interception or two if it means Pickett is moving the chains and stretching the defense vertically.
He has more weapons in Philly than he ever did in Pittsburgh. Obviously A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and the like didn't suit up in Friday's game. Pickett didn't have the full complement of Eagles playmaking talent at his disposal. But, if ever there was a place for Pickett to meaningfully change his disposition, it was Philadelphia. It's hard not to come away from this performance a bit bummed out.
Let's see if he can turn it around in Week 2 of the preseason.