Eagles forced to relive brutal 2020 NFL Draft moment after Justin Jefferson extension
By Lior Lampert
On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings made star wide receiver Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Jefferson has undoubtedly established himself as arguably the best receiver in football, so this isn't a shocking outcome. Despite the first-round draft pedigree, the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year has shattered any expectations anyone had for him since entering the league. However, the lucrative contract is a brutal reminder of what could've been for one team in particular -- the Philadelphia Eagles.
Many remember the now-historic moment when the Eagles selected former TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in 2020, one spot ahead of Jefferson. But what fans and pundits forget is how the Vikings brass reacted to Philly's regretful decision, so we're here to remind you about it.
Eagles reminded of brutal 2020 NFL Draft moment in light of Justin Jefferson-Vikings extension
You can see former Vikings head coach and general manager Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman, among others, initially baffled by the Eagles choosing Reagor over Jefferson. The entire group's eyes simultaneously lit up in response to the move. Then, they began to laugh, rushing to select the player who is now the face of Minnesota's franchise.
"Get Justin Jefferson on the clock right now," Spielman declared while chuckling, and the rest is history.
Yes, we have the benefit of hindsight. But that doesn't make the result any better. Jefferson recorded more receiving yards in 10 games last season (1,074) than Reagor has in his entire career (937). To make matters worse, the Eagles cut ties with the latter after only two seasons with the team. Ironically, he signed with the Vikings in 2022 and played alongside the former, rubbing even more salt in the wound for Philadelphia.
The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the league since. Moreover, they boast possibly the best receiver tandem between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. So, it is safe to say they haven't felt the loss of missing out on Jefferson. Nonetheless, executive vice president Howie Roseman and the rest of Philly's front office are still kicking themselves for the egregious blunder.