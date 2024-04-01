Eagles have obvious next move after trading Haason Reddick
The Eagles have an obvious next move to make after trading Haason Reddick.
Despite still being an elite pass rusher, Haason Reddick found himself on the trade block. The reasoning behind that likely had to do with Reddick, a free agent after the 2024 campaign, wanting an extension, and the Philadelphia Eagles being unwilling to give one to him.
With his long-term future in doubt and the Eagles signing Bryce Huff in free agency, Howie Roseman sent Reddick to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. It's a trade that looks pretty bad on paper for the Eagles as Reddick remains extremely productive, but makes sense if his future with the team was in doubt.
Philadelphia will roll with the younger and improving Huff and open some cap space after the Reddick trade. Their next move should be rather obvious.
The Eagles should sign Justin Simmons after trading Haason Reddick
The Eagles' defensive line has some new faces, but it remains stout. Their secondary, however, can use another body. Enter Justin Simmons.
Yes, the Eagles did sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a three-year deal, but they could use another safety to play alongside him. Sidney Brown would be that guy in an ideal world, but the rookie tore his ACL in Philadelphia's devastating Week 18 loss against the Giants. He was the latest victim of the MetLife Stadium turf. He hopes to be back for Week 1 of next season, but who knows how the recovery will go?
Even if Brown is healthy, Gardner-Johnson has an extensive injury history. Adding the historically durable Simmons who did not miss a defensive snap last season, would help immensely.
Simmons might not be the best safety in the sport, but he's certainly one of them. He was a Pro Bowler this past season after recording three interceptions and 70 defensive tackles. Reuniting him with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio might not be a bad idea either.
The Eagles should be careful about the contract they'd be willing to give to the 31-year-old, but the longer he lingers on the free agency market, the more likely it is that he'd be willing to accept something in the Eagles' price range. If and when that happens, they need to strike.