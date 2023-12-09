Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro receives punishment for Dre Greenlaw incident
Dom DiSandro, cult hero and head of security for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been punished for his involvement in a sideline scuffle last Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles' 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week was difficult to stomach on every level. It was the first truly terrible all-around performance of the season from the reigning NFC champs. It also left the door wide open for the Dallas Cowboys to stake their claim on the No. 1 seed on Sunday Night Football.
It also led to punishment for Dom DiSandro, the Eagles' head of security who was involved in a rather comical sideline "scuffle" with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw. The league has issued further punishment to Greenlaw, who was ejected from Sunday's match along with DiSandro. The latter, however, will not be allowed on the sidelines Dec. 10 when the Eagles visit the Cowboys.
Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for body-slamming Smith, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
DiSandro and Eagles officials met with Roger Goodell in the league office Friday, when the punishment was handed down, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. DiSandro will still be allowed to perform all his usual duties, just not from the sideline.
The incident under scrutiny here doesn't exactly qualify as the most egregious fight in NFL history, but it did involve a non-player or coach putting his hands on an active player. That's a no-no in the NFL rule book, and it's unsurprising to see the league take action. The goal is to avoid a slippery slope leading to future sideline incidents with security personnel and the like.
As DeVonta Smith was tackled on the sideline, DiSandro can be seen separating players. He pushes Greenlaw away from Smith and the Niners' LB retaliates, throwing a punch that narrowly connects with DiSandro's face. From there, tempers rose even further and both were removed from the sideline.
There's no indication that DiSandro will be punished beyond being barred from the sideline on Sunday, but Schefter reports that the NFL is still "reviewing additional material," so neither DiSandro nor Greenlaw can rest easy. This does feel like a pretty cut-and-dry case on the surface, though. Nobody was seriously hurt. DiSandro was hardly acting out of line, even if the NFL rules were violated. Greenlaw's punch didn't connect hard, thankfully, and both apologized afterward.
We can probably put a bow on this whole shebang, but the NFL loves to draw out an unnecessary conflict. So, you never know.
For DiSandro, the incident only elevated his star status in Philadelphia, where he has become something of a mythic cult hero. He was showered with a standing ovation at the Sixers game on Friday.
There isn't another security official in the NFL getting standing O's. Only in Philly.