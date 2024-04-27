Eagles keep it in the family, draft son of former star linebacker to play same role
The Philadelphia Eagles welcomed a former player's son back home in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles have built up the reputation of being the MVPs of the NFL Draft. Credit can be given to general manager Howie Roseman, who knows how to build a team, and find ways to land the top prospects from college. This year, they found a way to get two of the top defensive backs with their first two picks, landing Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1 and Iowa's Cooper DeJean in Round 2. With that, the NFL world complained over the fact that the Eagles found a way once again to steal two first-round prospects with their first two selections.
The Eagles spent the third and final day of the NFL Draft in Detroit, wheeling and dealing their picks. But once the fifth round arrived, Philadelphia traded up to the No. 155 overall pick after giving the Indianapolis Colts the 164th and 201st overall picks. With that, they selected Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. And yes, that is the son of the Eagles' legendary linebacker.
Eagles draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of legendary franchise LB
Just like the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Joey Porter Jr. last year, the Eagles selecting Trotter to don the uniform his father wore for eight years on three different stints just feels right. It's heartwarming, to say the least.
The Eagles also penned a message to Trotter, with a photo of his younger self alongside his father, celebrating a championship. That message was, "Welcome home."
The elder Trotter recorded 696 combined tackles (565 solo, 131 assisted), 36 passes defended, 11 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in 116 games played. Trotter was named to the Pro Bowl four times as a member of the Eagles, and in 2016, was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
Trotter Jr. has some big shoes to fill, but he has been highly touted as a prospect during and after his time at Clemson. This past season, the Clemson linebacker was named to the All-ACC First team after recording 88 total tackles (54 solo, 34 assisted), 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 12 games played.
Overall, Trotter recorded 192 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and four interceptions in three seasons at Clemson.
After spending time at Clemson, Trotter is returning home to play for the team his father called home for eight seasons. What a fantastic moment during Day 3 of the NFL Draft.