Eagles, Howie Roseman could anger NFL fans further with this defensive free agent
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles drastically underperformed expectations, wasting a 10-1 start to the 2023 season and losing six of their last seven games, including in the Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This offseason, the Eagles went on a spending spree to put their roster over the top, to compensate for the retirements of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, and the departures of D'Andre Swift and Haason Reddick. They brought in Saquon Barkley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Bryce Huff, among others. Then in the NFL Draft, the Eagles landed the two top defensive backs in Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean. General manager Howie Roseman just finds ways to land premier talent on the Eagles. Could Roseman do it again before the start of the season?
ESPN's Matt Bowen ($) listed the best team fits for some of the top remaining free agents. The Eagles were listed as a good fit for Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Calais Campbell.
"A return to Atlanta is a possibility for Campbell if he decides to play another season at age 38. He tied for the team lead in sacks last season with 6.5. But I'm instead looking at the Eagles," writes Bowen. "Campbell would fit in Vic Fangio's 30 front as a rotational end, building more depth. At 6-foot-8 and 282 pounds, he can hold the point against the run game when matched up with offensive tackles, and he was a productive player last season for the Falcons, registering 28 pressures. I see Campbell as a total pro who could help multiple NFL squads."
Eagles listed as best team fit for Calais Campbell by ESPN
As mentioned earlier, Philadelphia's defensive line took a hit this offseason with the retirement of Cox and trade of Reddick to the New York Jets. They did, however, sign Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract.
On the interior of the defensive line, they have former Georgia stars Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, both of whom were selected in the first round by the team. Carter shined in his first year with the team, while Davis transitioned into an everyday starter for the team. Other edge options on the team currently are veteran Brandon Graham and Milton Williams. All in all, the defensive line is undergoing a bit of a youth movement. Bringing in a veteran like Campbell could do wonders, while making life miserable for opposing offensive linemen.
This past season with the Falcons, Campbell recorded 36 tackles (11 assisted), 36 defensive stops, 42 total pressures, 25 quarterback hurries, 10 quarterback hits, and seven sacks, per Pro Football Focus ($).
Adding Campbell as a rotational option on the defensive line would really infuriate the rest of the NFL, considering how talented the roster is on paper. Again, the choice is up to Campbell to determine whether playing time or winning carries higher priority. But, Philadelphia is listed by ESPN as a "best team fit" for Campbell.