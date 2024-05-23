Eagles attempt to bolster receiving corps with infamous first-round bust
Nick Sirianni’s talented Philadelphia Eagles certainly ended 2023 on a low note. After the then-reigning NFC champions got off to a 10-1 start, the team dropped six of their final five contests. That includes an ugly 32-9 setback at Tampa in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.
The Birds’ biggest issues this past season were on defense. This offseason, general manager Howie Roseman has addressed this side of the ball. He’s also kept an eye on the club’s wide receiving corps, in terms of depth. The Eagles just added a player who they hope can finally live up to his speedy potential.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has had the luxury the past two seasons of throwing the ball to the dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Both but up solid numbers per usual in 2023. The former totaled 106 catches for 1,456 yards, the latter snared 81 passes for 1,066 yards. Each reached the end zone seven times.
In terms of the wide receiver room, Quez Watkins was third at this position with 15 catches. He’s now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless, the Birds could use some more help here. Earlier this year, Roseman added DeVante Parker, cast off by the Patriots. However, he recently opted for retirement.
Now Philadelphia is taking a flier on another former first-round pick.
Eagles hope to revive this John Ross' career after latest signing
John Ross was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He last saw action 2021 with the New York Giants.
A total of 37 games, 62 catches, 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. That’s less than Brown and Smith had last season alone. The alure with the former University of Washington wideout has been speed. Ross’ best year in terms of catches was in 2019 with Cincinnati. There were 28 receptions, good for 506 yards (18.1 average) and three scores. Seven of his 11 TD grabs came in 2018 with the Bengals.
This offseason, the Eagles added another wideout who spent time with the Giants in Parris Campbell. Can Ross be a contributor to Sirianni’s club this season? That 43.4 career reception percentage is fairly disturbing.