Eagles WR throws shade at Brian Daboll after down year with Giants
Parris Campbell’s NFL career has been plagued by injuries. Now he’s with his third different team and feeling right at home.
He looked like another solid Ohio State University wide receiver that would make his mark in the National Football League. Indianapolis Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard used a second-round pick in the 2019 draft to nab Parris Campbell.
Unfortunately, he struggled to stay on the field as injuries were a huge factor during his first three professional seasons. Campbell played in a total of 15 games over that span, catching 34 passes for 350 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In 2022, it finally all came together for the talented performer. He played in all 17 games and made 16 starts. He finished second on the team with 63 receptions, good for 623 yards and three scores.
Last offseason, Campbell inked a one-year deal with the New York Giants. Unfortunately, Brian Daboll’s team was nothing short of a mess this past season, particularly on offense. The young pro was targeted 27 times in the first 12 games and caught 20 passes for 104 yards and zero touchdowns. He was utilized on kickoff returns, but was also inactive for the season’s final games.
Campbell will be staying in the NFC East after signing with Philadelphia this offseason.
The Eagles will get the best out of WR Parris Campbell
Nick Sirianni was Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator with the Colts for three seasons before being hired by the Eagles. He’s more than familiar with Campbell, despite the wideout’s limited playing time.
“He knows how to utilize me as a player,” explained the five-year pro (via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer). “He knows what my skills are. And then there’s more people in the building, too, that I’m familiar with.
Campbell mentioned Kevin Patullo, the Eagles’ passing game coordinator/associate head coach, as well as tight ends coach Jason Michael. Both were with the Colts during the former Buckeye’s first two seasons in the NFL.
“That’s one thing about this league, you never want to burn bridges. You always want to make great relationships. I have great relationships with those guys. It will be fun to reconnect, but it’s also welcoming and warming to feel wanted in that building.”
The Eagles are looking to bounce back from a disastrous finish this past season. They are certainly hoping that Campbell looks like the player he finally emerged as in 2022. In any case, familiarity could certainly breed results.