Latest Eagles rumors suggest they're falling for same Kenny Pickett fools gold as Steelers
Rumor has it the Philadelphia Eagles might be falling for the same traits of Kenny Pickett that misled the Pittsburgh Steelers
There's an old saying. “Only a fool learns from his own mistakes. The wise man learns from the mistakes of others.” Send this to the Eagles.
The franchise made a decision to trade for former Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Despite being a backup, it appears the Eagles seem to be falling for his athletic traits, the same traits that made Pittsburgh take Pickett in the first round a few years prior.
"In Pickett, the Eagles see an accurate passer with desirable traits who still has room to develop. It's widely acknowledged across the league that the offensive conditions in Pittsburgh weren't ideal over the past couple seasons, which leaves room for the possibility that Pickett's ceiling is higher than he has shown to this point," ESPN's Tim McManus wrote.
Insert face-palm emoji right here. If this were all so true, then Pickett would be starting with the Steelers right now and they would not have made the deal for Justin Fields or signed Russell Wilson. Moreover, positioning Pickett as some sort of reclamation project is ironic. The man is two months older than Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles cannot fall into the same trap that doomed the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers' experience serves as a stark warning; despite drafting Pickett with high hopes, they found themselves disillusioned by his performance, leading to a premature departure before his rookie contract could even have a fifth-year option picked up.
Pickett's allure lies in his impressive arm strength and athleticism, traits that often draw attention and excitement from scouts and fans alike. However, the Eagles need to recognize that success in the NFL requires more than just physical prowess. Jalen Hurts is a good example. He may not have the elite physical traits that Pickett possesses, but Hurts knows how to win and how to make the right decisions.
The Eagles must approach the evaluation of Pickett from a business perspective, prioritizing the assessment of his abilities and fit within their system. Learning from the pitfalls encountered by the Steelers, Philadelphia can avoid the allure and make a more informed decision that aligns with their long-term goals and aspirations. Even as a backup, the team must exercise caution.