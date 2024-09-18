Eagles safety gives the most damning Nick Sirianni reaction yet
Two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, several teams are in serious contention for a Super Bowl title. The Philadelphia Eagles are among those teams that have the talent and recent success to be a Super Bowl contender, especially after making an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.
If there is one big obstacle that can stand in the way of the Eagles’ Super Bowl chances this season, it will be the separation and dysfunction between the coaching staff and players. It is no secret that head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts are at odds with each other. This has been one of the biggest storylines this offseason.
After the Eagles’ recent 22-21 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the separation between the coaching staff and the players is even more obvious.
How bad is it in Philly?
The Eagles were going into the season knowing there is discourse on the team between the players and the coaches. This type of discourse can shed a team’s goals and potential. It didn’t take long for the problem to escalate.
After the loss to the Falcons on Monday Night Football, the Eagles’ locker room was loud and full of unhappy players, but not with each other. Safety Reed Blakenship openly said that Hurts voiced his status with the team and how much the coaching staff doesn’t have power on the team. Hurts said that the Eagles are a player-led team and how the team actually matters to them, according to Blankenship.
The relationship between the team was solid during the 2022 season, but since then, the team has been on edge. It doesn’t help that the team has to consistently replace their top assistants to head coaching jobs, leaving Sirianni to mend the damages, often at the expense of his player’s feelings.
What is the Eagles endgame?
This type of problem in the locker room isn’t easy to fix nor quick. The players feel comfortable with the team based on the team culture and the respect for general manager Howie Roseman.
The players don’t have any confidence in Sirianni and his staff. If the Eagles somehow miss the playoffs or fall short of their goals once again, the team might have to make a difficult decision.
Sirianni was largely to blame for the team’s fallout after the middle of last season. The Eagles started last season with an overall record of 10-1 but proceeded to lose five of the last games to finish the regular season. The Eagles went on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Eagle fans were calling for his job after the horrible end to last season. Those cries for his job will be even louder if the Eagles continue to disappoint this 2024 season.