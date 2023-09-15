Eagles score today: Thursday Night Football live updates against Vikings
Here's the score, along with live updates, to the Eagles vs Vikings Week 2 kickoff game on Thursday Night Football.
By Josh Wilson
The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings are ready for a Week 2 kickoff game in South Philadelphia. It's the first true iteration of Thursday Night Football this season (with last week's Lions-Chiefs game being an NBC and Sunday Night Football presentation) between two teams that proved to be NFC phenoms, at least in the regular season, last year.
The Eagles, of course, went to the Super Bowl, ultimately losing to the Chiefs. The Vikings, meanwhile, lost their first postseason game of the year to the New York Giants despite boasting one of the best regular season records. Minnesota, famously, had a winning record with a negative point differential. Not an ideal mix, though wins are wins.
Vikings vs Eagles TV channel
The Vikings vs Eagles game is being streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime. Prime customers can log into their account and stream the game in-browser or an a supported device with the Amazon Prime streaming app.
Prime is providing multiple different simulcasts of the game, including Prime Vision which features live overlays of Next Gen Stats.
Vikings vs Eagles prediction
Cody Williams predicted that the Eagles will best the Vikings, 27-24 on Thursday night.
Eagles vs Vikings score today: Thursday Night Football results and live updates
This page will be updated with live updates on the game, including the live score.
EAGLES
VIKINGS
27
21
07:41 left in fourth quarter: K.J. Osborn cauight a TD pass from Kirk Cousins to cut the lead to 6.
9:09 left in third quarter: Jordan Addison received a 60-plus yard touchdown of his own from Kirk Cousins to cut the lead to 13.
10:54 left in third quarter: Jalen Hurts completed a 63-yard pass to DeVonta Smith for a touchdown.
13:53 left in third quarter: Jalen Hurts rushed a yard for a touchdown.
Second quarter updates
End of the quarter: The Vikings lost a ball through the endzone, resulting in a touchback on a near-touchdown. The Eagles, thus, took over and scored a field goal.
02:44 left in the second quarter: Jalen Hurts punched the ball in for a touchdown to give the Eagles the lead, 10-7.
10:39 left in the second quarter: T.J. Hockenson scored a touchdown. The Vikings lead, 7-3 after the extra point.
First quarter updates
End of first quarter: The Eagles lead, 3-0. After a penalty on the final play of the quarter, the Vikings will start the second quarter with the ball.
00:42 remaining in first quarter: The Eagles missed a 55-yard field-goal.
01:14 remaining in first quarter: The Eagles re-gained possession on a Vikings fumble and is in-progress on another drive. Both teams are struggling to capitalize on the other's mistakes.
02:51 remaining in the first quarter: Theo Jackson intercepts Jalen Hurts. Vikings ball.
06:09 remaining in the first quarter: After struggling to get out of its own redzone, the Eagles punted. A strong return from Minnesota was soiled by a fumble with the Eagles recovering for another possession. Brandon Powell fumbled.
08:08 remaining in the first quarter: After a 15-yard passing gain on first down, the Vikings only gained one yard on its second set of downs. A punt to the Eagles was fumbled, but quickly recovered by Philly.
After receiving the kickoff, the first Eagles drive of the night has already featured multiple early pressures on the passing pocket for Jalen Hurts, one in which he rushed out of a potentially problematic third down to convert a first down. Hurts converted a long pass to DeVonta Smith to get the Eagles in the Red Zone, on which they wound up converting a field goal.
Keep it locked here for more throughout the evening as we keep you apprised on all things Eagles-Vikes.