Eagles star blast 49ers ahead of NFC Championship rematch: Prove it
Eagles' star defensive end Hassan Reddick calls out the 49ers ahead of their Week 13 rematch in last year's lopsided NFC Championship game.
By Jack Posey
Last season the Philadelphia Eagles beat a fellow NFC heavyweight en route to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams entered the game with a scary defense and a dominant offense. However, the result of the game wouldn’t even be close, with the Eagles coming out victorious 31-7. The Eagles win led to a Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs that they would lose.
The NFC Championship would be rough for the 49ers. Seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy, who had been leading the team to wins ever since stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, would tear his UCL in the first quarter.
From there everything would go downhill, with the 49ers trying desperately to improve on offense. When Purdy left, veteran Josh Johnson would enter the game, newly signed to the team. He didn’t do very well with limited knowledge of how the offense ran. The 49ers would also try using running back Christian McCaffrey as a wildcat quarterback.
Purdy would eventually come back into the game, but was unable to throw the ball. The 49ers offense was only able to score once.
Eagles have message for 49ers: put up or shut up
Fans and the 49ers alike were left wondering what the outcome of the game would’ve been like had the 49ers been healthy. Well, in Week 13, the 49ers will have a chance to avenge last year’s loss against the Eagles.
However, Eagles star end Hassan Reddick is not having all the talk. “They got a chance to come back in here, line that s**t up and prove it again,” he said, referring to when the Eagles beat the 49ers last year. The 'prove it' portion of Reddick's statement refers to those who think Philly's NFC Championship should come with an asterisk.
The Eagles star has officially called out the 49ers to bring their A-game on Sunday. Get your popcorn ready for this high-flying matchup that is sure to have playoff implications.