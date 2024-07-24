Eagles worst fears with oft-injured rookie have become reality
By Kinnu Singh
The Philadelphia Eagles stormed out to a 10-1 record in 2023, but the team ultimately collapsed through their final six regular season games. After a 32-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round, Philadelphia was sent into the offseason with uncertainty. How did a team fall apart so quickly after making a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 and winning 10 of their first 11 games in 2023?
Philadelphia's defense was a significant factor in the team's collapse. The Eagles surrendered the second-most passing yards (4,296) and passing touchdowns (35) in the NFL. The defense allowed 25.2 points per game, third-most in the league.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman focused on overhauling the team's aging secondary during the offseason. After reconciling with Gardner-Johnson, Roseman selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, then used their second-round pick to select Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.
Eagles rookie cornerback injured to begin training camp
Roseman's plans to renovate their defensive back room may have hit a bump in the road. DeJean was placed on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury he suffered when "he was caught in an awkward position" during offseason training, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
Although the Eagles are confident in a quick recovery, the rookie is expected to be sidelined for three weeks. He would not practice again until right before the team's third and final preseason game. That's a concerning start for a player who has struggled with injuries in the past.
DeJean suffered a fractured right fibula during practice in Iowa, which ended his 2023 season. He was unable to compete in any offseason pre-draft workouts, such as the NFL Scouting Combine, due to the injury.
DeJean could have been a first-round pick, and he was ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect on FanSided's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board. The injury likely caused him to slip into the second round.
DeJean was named a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2023, and he totaled seven interceptions and 13 passes defensed over the past two seasons at Iowa.
If the rookie cornerback can stay healthy, he could thrive under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio's two-high safety defensive scheme has become a prominent fixture in defending offenses that deploy high-flying aerial attacks. The 65-year-old coordinator has a tendency to use a "Big Nickel" defensive personnel, which typically deploys three safeties on the field. He rarely blitzes, instead opting to disguise coverages and relying on playmakers — particularly in the secondary — to make plays in the passing game while providing run support in the box.