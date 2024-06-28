Way too early 2025 NBA Power Rankings after the NBA Draft: Who can catch the Celtics?
By Ian Levy
NBA free agency negotiations can begin on June 30, but teams are already able to renegotiate with their own players and we've already seen reported extensions and new contracts to keep Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, OG Anunoby, Bam Adebayo and more staying put.
Between those deals, another week of accumulated offseason rumors and grades from every pick in the 2024 NBA Draft we have enough to go on for another subjecting order of every team in the NBA. Unsurprisingly, the Boston Celtics are still on top.
Way too early 2025 NBA Power Rankings after the NBA Draft:
The Celtics will be returning essentially every key piece from their championship roster, excepting Kristaps Porzingis who may miss the beginning of the season because of offseason surgery. They don't have much to do this offseason other than maybe find another backup big and get first-round pick Baylor Scheierman some reps in Summer League.
The Thunder couldn't get past the Mavericks in the playoffs but they can count on their entire young core returning with another year of experience under their belt. They also have as much as $30 million in cap space to add pieces this summer and may have landed the steal of the draft in Nikola Topic at No. 12.
The Knicks couldn't overcome injuries in the playoffs but they've already re-signed OG Anunoby, added Mikal Bridges to complete their Villanova Voltron and found an interesting mix of upside and NBA-ready contributors in the draft. The vibes are immaculate right now.
The Timberwolves also couldn't get past the Mavs but will return next season with more experience, more hunger and a new back-up point guard — Rob Dillingham of Kentucky, who they traded up to land with the No. 8 pick. Dillingham can provide a spark of backcourt bench scoring and creation the Timberwolves were missing last season.
The Mavs didn't accomplish anything of note in the draft but just flipped Tim Hardaway Jr. and some second-round picks for Quentin Grimes. It's a sideways move but creates the flexibility for them to make some slightly bigger moves later in the offseason.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope opted out of his contract and the Nuggets are in danger of losing a key starting piece. However, they did a nice job grabbing value in the NBA Draft, moving up to DaRon Holmes, a bouncy shot-blocker to replace DeAndre Jordan.
This might be an overestimation on a team whose season ended was followed so immediately by rumors of chaos and impending trades. But they appear to have settled everyone down and won't be making any trades and they made a great hire in Kenny Atkinson to take over on the bench. The draft was a wash with Jaylon Tyson at No. 20 drawing mixed grades but they're in a better spot than they were a few weeks ago.
The Bucks whiffed on the draft, taking two long-term projects in AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith. Both players could be good but they won't be helping next year. They have a lot of questions to answer but their first-round exit last year was because Giannis wasn't healthy and if they have their core on the floor they're still one of the 10 best teams in the league.
The Suns were another team who dove immediately into chaos after exiting the playoffs. But they've made clear they're not trading their stars, they hired Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach and they found a strong defensive wing in the draft who should be able to contribute next season in Ryan Dunn.
The 76ers are still a blank slate, with Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Tyrese Maxey as the only core players under contract. But they have the potential to make a big swing in free agency and they found good value in the draft, landing Jared McCain in the first round and Adem Bona in the second.
The Pacers ran into a brick wall against the Celtics but the talent is there for them to be a contender for the Eastern Conference Finals. Pascal Siakam is healthy, Bennedict Mathurin will be back, last year's first-round pick Jarace Walker may be ready to break into the rotation and their roster is only getting deeper.
The Kings couldn't make it into the playoffs last season but they've already locked up Malik Monk and made some nice offseason upgrades, adding Jalen McDaniels and replacing Davion Mitchell with Devin Carter in the NBA Draft. Carter is a similarly aggressive point of attack defender but with more offensive upside. If Kevin Huerter bounces back or they trade for someone else who can fill that role this could be the best version yet.
The Clippers might move up the list if the are able to keep James Harden and Paul George. But right now they're just a huge question mark.
All indications are that the Pelicans will be trading Brandon Ingram and they seem like a team who could benefit from a refresh and some new faces. In addition, they did a great job finding value in the draft, landing bouncy rim-protector and vertical spacer Yves Missi with the No. 21 pick.
It sure sounds like the Lakers are going to retain LeBron James and, after a messy search, they were finally able to settle on a head coach in JJ Redick. They will still be doing some offseason tweaking to the roster but landing wing scorer Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick was a great way to start things off.
The Magic landed Tristan da Silver with the No. 18 pick, a solid forward with a 3-and-D-plus skillset. He'll fit right in with their growing collection of long players with two-way versatility but they still need to find a bigger upgrade in offensive creation before the offseason is over.
The Warriors are still figuring out what to do with Klay Thompson but in the meantime, they nabbed an intriguing second-round prospect in the draft — Quinten Post, a 7-footer with a high skill level with solid range all the way out to the 3-point line.
Reed Sheppard was a great pick up at No. 3 for the Rockets and if they pull off a trade for Kevin Durant, they'll rocket (see what I did there?) up these rankings. But they still are mostly a collection of very intriguing young players without an organizing principle. It's not clear if the depth of young talent is helping or hurting their collective development — like how much will Sheppard even play this season behind Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson?
The Heat will have Jimmy Butler back but it seems like they're heading toward back changes that have simply been rolled back a season. Kel'el Ware is a player with a bright future but taking him at No. 15 was eyebrow raising considering his questionable fit with Bam Adebayo.
The Grizzlies should be much better with a healthy Ja Morant but they're going to really miss Steven Adams and his rebounding and screening. Zach Edey, who they landed with the No. 9 pick, is a massive and interesting replacement but he'll take some time to get up to speed and the rest of the league zoomed past the Grizzlies during their lost season. They have some catching up to do.
The Spurs kicked some of their NBA Draft value down the road by trading the No. 8 pick for future picks. Stephon Castle was a nice pick-up at No. 4 but he looks more like a high-level role player and any big roster improvements might need to come in free agency.
The Raptors signed Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley to big contract extensions charting their path for the future. Ja'Kobe Walter, the No. 19 pick, should be an interesting replacement for Gary Trent Jr. and Jonathan Mogbo, the first pick in the second round, has a decent chance of cracking the rotation as well.
The Pistons landed Ron Holland at No. 5, arguably the best prospect in the draft. But his skills are complementary at this point and he's not going to immediately change the fortunes of the Pistons. Getting the right head coach and tweaking their approach is how the Pistons can make the biggest leap next season.
The Hawks took a project, Zaccharie Risacher, at No. 1 and could be trading Clint Capela, Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or Dejounte Murray this offseason. We don't know exactly what shape it will take but it seems likely the Hawks took a step back before they're ready to step forward again.
The Trail Blazers have to be happy with how their draft night worked, landing Donovan Clingan and trading for Deni Avdija. Clingan should be a boost to their defense and could eventually supplant Deandre Ayton as the team's long-term answer at center. Avdija is a much-improved two-way wing who could push Jerami Grant onto the trade market and form a long-term core with Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson.
The Bulls got nice value in the draft with Matas Buzelis at No. 11. He's not a game-changing star but is solid and versatile at a position of need. The Alex Caruso trade signaled they're moving toward a rebuild and DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic might not be back. But Buzelis, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Josh Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu are the beginning of something interesting.
The Jazz had a great NBA Draft, landing Cody Williams at No. 10, Isaiah Collier at No. 29 and Kyle Filipowski at the beginning of the second round. The talent on this roster keeps increasing but I'm still not sure how it all fits together and Lauri Markkanen, as good as he is, isn't the kind of star whose skill set naturally creates order out of chaos.
A healthy LaMelo Ball makes the Hornets more interesting and improves their offense but I'm not sure it actually helps them in the standings. They also took what was arguably the biggest reach in the NBA Draft with Tidjane Salaun at No. 6. With a first-time head coach and a roster that's still in transition it could be another tough year.
Trading Mikal Bridge seems to indicate the Nets are ready to rebuild. They're loading up on picks (although they didn't have one in this draft) and right now their roster has now primary creator or scorer other than Cam Thomas, who is nowhere near good enough to fill that role for a good team.
The Wizards are in full-on rebuild mode. No. 2 pick Alex Sarr should be starting, as will last year's rookie Bilal Coulibaly. There is a decent chance they explore trading Tyus Jones and Kyle Kuzma as well and get big minutes from additional rookies like Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. They may have a bright future but this year is going to be a lot of youthful mistakes.