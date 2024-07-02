Early ESPN NFL Mock Draft finally gives Saints their Drew Brees successor
By John Buhler
Quinn Ewers should be one of the first three quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. I have the Texas quarterback as QB2 on my big board behind only Georgia's Carson Beck. While I understand the injury concerns surrounding Ewers, the dude has a cannon and was every bit the blue-chipper coming out of high school. You'll never guess where ESPN's Matt Miller has Ewers going in his mock.
Miller has Ewers falling to the New Orleans Saints at No. 10. He is the third quarterback taken in his 2025 NFL mock draft after Beck to the New York Giants at No. 1 and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2. While the G-Men and the Silver and Black would have to trade up from No. 6 and No. 8 in deals with the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, look at the Saints...
This would be a huge steal for my hated NFC South rival. It would be a solution to the Drew Brees successor problem the Saints have had over the last three years. Whether it be Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill or Derek Carr, nothing has stuck in the Big Easy. Ewers has the best arm in all of college football. Yes, injuries are a concern. He could be the next Matthew Stafford or the next Sam Bradford.
There is risk with Ewers due to durability, but his upside is simply undeniable. You have to take him!
NFL mock draft has New Orleans Saints taking Texas QB Quinn Ewers
In theory, we are talking about a possible Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Playoff national champion falling to the Saints in Ewers. For my money, I still think he is coming off the board inside the top five, but that is because I am so bullish on his potential upside. Then again, not every NFL team is going to be over the moon with his medicals. If he can't stay healthy, I understand the fall.
This was one of those mock drafts where I thought, "Huh? Are there really nine draft prospects better than Ewers?" Again, I might be biased as a professional fan, but I know what I see when I watch Ewers throw the football. If I am that high on Ewers, I cannot imagine what my FanSided.com colleague and False Start co-host Cody Williams thinks about Ewers falling to No. 10 to the Saints. Yams has lost it!
Ultimately, this has the chance to be a franchise-altering pick for more than just the Saints. While Carolina, the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to deal with the fact that they must defend Ewers twice annually for a decade-plus in New Orleans, it makes every team outside of the New York Giants, and Carolina, look so stupid for passing on him. This is how dynasties are built.
Like I said, the Saints are getting either Bradford brittle or Stafford steak with their No. 10 overall pick.