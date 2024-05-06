Eli Manning savaged Tom Brady, Patriots explaining why he wasn’t at QB’s roast
By Kinnu Singh
Tom Brady isn't exactly used to being humiliated on Sundays. He accrued plenty of disdain and anger from fanbases who watched him eliminate their favorite teams and collect Lombardi Trophies year after year.
After Brady's reign in the NFL came to an end, he allowed the world to see him get verbally abused on "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," a three-hour broadcast that aired live on Netflix. The event featured celebrities, comedians, former teammates, and even Bill Belichick taking shots at Brady.
After spending more than two decades in the public eye, there was plenty of material to shape into jokes — deflated footballs, biased officiating, avocado ice cream, and so forth.
Eli Manning takes a jab at Tom Brady after Netflix Roast
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning didn't attend Brady's roast, but he managed to get in a jab on social media on Monday.
"I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!" Eli posted on X.
Manning, who lost as many games as he won and finished with a losing record more often than a winning record, just happened to serve as the unexpected villain of Brady's career. The younger Manning, despite his shortcomings, defeated Brady in the Super Bowl twice.
Brady's career coincided with many other all-time great quarterbacks, but there aren't many things any of them can say to Brady on the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was undefeated in the postseason against Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Roethlisberger, and Patrick Mahomes. The Manning brothers, who won five combined postseason games against Brady, served as Brady's greatest rivals.
Manning's first Super Bowl win came after the New England Patriots' historic 2007 season. The Patriots finished the regular season with an undefeated record that season. Brady seemed primed for revenge four years later, but ultimately fell short in the rematch as well. The Giants' two Super Bowl teams were mainly carried by their defense, but Manning made big plays in critical moments. The Patriots, meanwhile, succumbed after failing to capitalize on game-clinching plays, whether it was a dropped interception by cornerback Asante Samuel or a dropped pass by wide receiver Wes Welker.
Brady ultimately won seven of the nine games he played against the Giants. Two of the three losses just happened to be on the biggest stage.
Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), completions (7,753), wins (251) and Pro Bowls (15). In the postseason, he holds records for postseason berths (20), postseason starts (48), postseason wins (35), Super Bowl appearances (10), Super Bowl MVPs (five), postseason passing yards (13,400) and postseason touchdown passes (88). His seven Super Bowl championships are the most by any NFL player.