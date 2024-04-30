Tom Brady agrees to Netflix roast with Bill Belichick, Gronk, Randy Moss and more
Bill Belichick will be among the star-studded lineup of teammates, comedians, and celebrities to roast Tom Brady.
By Kinnu Singh
For over two decades, Tom Brady suffocated the league, stifling any would-be dynasties and relegating all-time great quarterbacks to minor footnotes and innocent bystanders to history. Along the way, he denied many fanbases the opportunity to see their team have just one fairytale ending in their lifetime.
Brady released the league from his stranglehold when he retired after the 2022 season, ironically just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs to begin their own reign. In 2024, Brady will return to the NFL as a FOX Sports broadcast analyst. Before then, fans will get to watch Brady be publicly humiliated by former teammates, comedians, and celebrities.
Bill Belichick will join all-star lineup to roast Tom Brady
Netflix will air "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at 8 p.m. ET on May 5. The event will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski will be among the celebrity roasters on the Netflix special, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bill Belichick will also be one of the guests, per Gregg Rosenthal.
Much has been made about Brady's relationship with Bill Belichick, with entire books and documentaries attempting to condense the 20-plus-year relationship into a few hundred pages or episodes. Although their relationship came to a tumultuous end, the two have remained amicable in public. Belichick even appeared on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," where he exchanged compliments with Brady.
The event will likely feature plenty of jabs about Eli Manning and the New York Giants, Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, deflated footballs and officiating bias.
In sports, sustained success breeds resentment and distaste over the years. Good quarterbacks become hated by division rivals, great quarterbacks become hated by conference opponents, and Hall of Famers become hated league-wide. The hatred for Brady was in its own stratosphere during his NFL career.
Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), completions (7,753), wins (251) and Pro Bowls (15). In the postseason, he holds records for postseason berths (20), postseason starts (48), postseason wins (35), Super Bowl appearances (10), Super Bowl MVPs (five), postseason passing yards (13,400) and postseason touchdown passes (88). His seven Super Bowl championships are the most by any NFL player.