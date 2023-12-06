Emergence of third-year guard could make it easier for Bulls to trade Zach LaVine
If this guy can keep up his current level of play, the Chicago Bulls may have an easier time trading Zach LaVine.
By Kdelaney
The Chicago Bulls had a bumpy start to the season. They're currenly 7-14. It's no secret that Zach LaVine wants out. Though, despite all this drama, the Bulls are currently on a two-game winning streak. In fact, this is the team's only winning streak of the season and it happened without LaVine. With this improvement in performance, maybe Chicago is just as desperate to get LaVine out as LaVine is.
Bulls Billy Donovan "really happy with the growth" of Ayo Dosunmu
In preparation for LaVine's departure, one player seems to be making a case for himself — Ayo Dosunmu. In his last two games, Ayo has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3 rebounds. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan has nothing but good things to say about Ayo right now.
“I think you can see a different player right now than maybe he was a year ago." Donovan told NBC Sports Chicago. “He’s ultra-competitive. He doesn’t back away from anything, owns things he needs to improve upon, takes on defensive matchups, will play any role you ask him to play."
Ayo and Coby White are both responsible for the Bulls' newfound offensive movement. Both victories saw the Bulls record a season-high 32 assists. After struggling at the start of the year, Patrick Williams has quietly put together a string of impressive performances. All in all, the Bulls are playing noticeably different basketball.
There is no doubt that LaVine is a prolific scorer and athlete. His 51 points in a single game at the Detroit Pistons are the second most this season. Although watching an NBA player lock in and score 50 points is always entertaining, the Bulls lost that game. As a matter of fact, the Pistons haven't won since that game. (The team I love is incompetent, please help.) In that game, the Bulls tallied only 16 assists, half of what they've managed in their last two games without LaVine. It could be said then that LaVine's isolated style of play hurts the Bulls more than it helps. In any case, expect discussions to ramp up for LaVine after Dec. 15, since that's when the free agent trade restriction deadline expires.