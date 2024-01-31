Eminem had perfect reaction to Ben Johnson’s shocking about-face with Lions
Eminem might be the most relieved Lions fan to see Ben Johnson is staying in Motown.
After the Detroit Lions defied the odds and became America's darling team to reach the postseason, it looked like star offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be the next young, up-and-coming innovator to snag a high-profile head coaching job. Several historic franchises around the league had Johnson as a candidate, trying to coax him from Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit.
Just when it looked like Johnson was as good as gone following Detroit's heartbreaking playoff collapse to perennial Super Bowl contenders, the San Francisco 49ers, the former Miami Dolphins and Boston College positions coach decided to keep his current gig as Lions offensive coordinator. He set his asking price high and rejected overtures from the likes of the Washington Commanders in the process.
Needless to say, Lions fans are relieved that Johnson will stay in Detroit to work with former top overall pick and NFC Champion Jared Goff. To see how relieved they are, look no further than perhaps their most famous fan, legendary rapper Eminem, to see the reaction that perfectly encapsulates Johnson's change of heart.
Eminem jokes he's scrapping Ben Johnson diss track after OC announces return to Lions
Eminem is on board with the return of Johnson to the Lions, much like any member of the fanbase.
The Lions could build something truly special in Detroit if everyone stays on board, especially the most key members of the roster and coaching staff. There are many fans who will argue that Johnson is as important as anyone right now, particularly those still miffed at some of Campbell's coaching decisions in the NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Those errors were highlighted in the second half which saw the Lions blow a 24-7 lead and lose 34-31.
Eminem doesn't appear to be one of those upset with Campbell, but he is nevertheless just as grateful to see Johnson will be staying for at least one more season. The Lions have never reached the Super Bowl but with a productive offseason, they could finally get there. After all, it's hard to get any closer than they were in 2024.