Eminem speaks for all Lions fans with reaction to heartbreaking loss
Eminem expressed how proud he was of the Detroit Lions, despite their brutal collapse in the NFC Championship Game.
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions lost themselves in the music and the moment. Unfortunately for them, they suffered a painful playoff elimination.
On Sunday, the Lions were on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, with an opportunity to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. The Lions looked to be close to doing so as they entered halftime with a 24-7 lead over the 49ers. But everything that could go wrong did go wrong in the second half. The Lions watched the 49ers complete passes that bounced off a defender's facemask, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs fumble on a handoff, and head Dan Campbell's fourth-down calls backfire. With that, the Lions lost 34-31 and are heading home.
With all of the heartbreak and the lows that Lions fans have dealt with, this was the last thing they wanted to see. A potential bid for the Super Bowl slipped through their grasp.
Lions superfan Eminem, who was in attendance for the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Ca., expressed how proud he was of the team. Not just that, but Eminem declared that the Lions will be back next season.
Eminem thanks Lions for 'amazing season' after NFC Championship loss
While the season didn't end the way that Lions fans would have liked, the future looks bright.
The Lions ended the 2022 season with promise by just barely missing out on the playoffs, but they eliminated the Green Bay Packers from contention as well in what turned out to be Aaron Rodgers' last game with the team. With the team receiving all of the hype in the offseason, they lived up to it.
To start the year, the Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, in the season-opener. They would take advantage of what was a pretty favorable schedule in hindsight, finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. Not only that, but the Lions would win their first NFC North championship.
In the playoffs, the Lions scored their first playoff win since 1991 when they beat the Los Angeles Rams and former quarterback Matthew Stafford 24-23 in the Wild Card Round, all in front of their fans at Ford Field. Then, they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field once again, picking up the 31-23 win in the Divisional Round.
The Lions looked like they were on the verge of making Super Bowl 58 with the chance to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. The thing is, the Lions' over-aggressiveness in play-calling and drops hurt them in the long run. You can't make mistakes against a team as talented as the 49ers. The Lions found out the hard way.
Despite the brutal end, there's a lot to be excited about if you are a Lions fan. Maybe next year, the year will end in their first ever Super Bowl victory.