EPL table: Manchester City standings with win, lose or draw vs Brentford on Tuesday
Manchester City finds itself having slid down the table after a shocking draw over the weekend. A makeup game against Brentford provides the opportunity to get back on track.
By Josh Wilson
Manchester City conceded the lead of the English Premier League's table to Liverpool and Arsenal after an unlikely draw over the weekend in a match against Chelsea. City led the game by a wide margin in shots and expected goals, but the result was a 1-1 draw.
With so many opportunities on the table to win that match, City will be hungry to get back on the home pitch and prove to supporters at Etihad. They can do so just a few days later with a makeup game on Tuesday night against Brentford.
Obviously, City will be favored in this one, with Brentford in the bottom half of the table, but anything can happen. At this stage, City needs to get its three points back, any other result would be considered catastrophe in the making.
Manchester City standings: EPL table with loss to Brentford
In this scenario, City finds itself right back where it was coming into the game in the table, but now with the same number of matches played (25) as Liverpool and Arsenal. They'd be down two points to Arsenal and four points to Liverpool. They'd then be defending their position against Aston Villa by just four points and six points ahead of Tottenham below that side.
A Brentford win would be a huge moral victory for Brentford, but would also position them better in the table. They would find themselves tied with Bournemouth and a point behind Fulham, though Bournemouth has only played 24 matches thus far.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Arsenal
55
3
Manchester City
53
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
44
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Brentford
28
15
Crystal Palace
25
16
Nottingham Forest
24
17
Everton
20
18
Luton Town
20
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13
Manchester City standings: EPL table with draw with Brentford
A draw is unacceptable for City. It gets them a point, but two consecutive matches against inferior opponents and coming away with just a point won't be viewed as acceptable toward the side's aspirations. City would exit the day down a point to Arsenal and down three points to Liverpool in this scenario.
Brentford getting a point here wouldn't move them up the table, but the moral victory would be more than enough here.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Arsenal
55
3
Manchester City
54
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
44
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Brentford
26
15
Crystal Palace
25
16
Nottingham Forest
24
17
Everton
20
18
Luton Town
20
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13
Manchester City standings: EPL table with win over Brentford
This is the expected outcome. For City, it kieeps them right in the race with Arsenal and Liverpool, putting them back in second and only a point behind Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Brentford stays at 25 points just ahead of Forest.
Position
Team
Points
1
Liverpool
57
2
Manchester City
56
3
Arsenal
55
4
Aston Villa
49
5
Tottenham
47
6
Manchester United
44
7
Brighton
38
8
Newcastle
37
9
West Ham United
36
10
Chelsea
35
11
Wolves
35
12
Fulham
29
13
Bournemouth
28
14
Brentford
25
15
Crystal Palace
25
16
Nottingham Forest
24
17
Everton
20
18
Luton Town
20
19
Burnley
13
20
Sheffield United
13