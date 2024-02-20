Fansided

EPL table: Manchester City standings with win, lose or draw vs Brentford on Tuesday

Manchester City finds itself having slid down the table after a shocking draw over the weekend. A makeup game against Brentford provides the opportunity to get back on track.

By Josh Wilson

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League / James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages
Manchester City conceded the lead of the English Premier League's table to Liverpool and Arsenal after an unlikely draw over the weekend in a match against Chelsea. City led the game by a wide margin in shots and expected goals, but the result was a 1-1 draw.

With so many opportunities on the table to win that match, City will be hungry to get back on the home pitch and prove to supporters at Etihad. They can do so just a few days later with a makeup game on Tuesday night against Brentford.

Obviously, City will be favored in this one, with Brentford in the bottom half of the table, but anything can happen. At this stage, City needs to get its three points back, any other result would be considered catastrophe in the making.

Manchester City standings: EPL table with loss to Brentford

In this scenario, City finds itself right back where it was coming into the game in the table, but now with the same number of matches played (25) as Liverpool and Arsenal. They'd be down two points to Arsenal and four points to Liverpool. They'd then be defending their position against Aston Villa by just four points and six points ahead of Tottenham below that side.

A Brentford win would be a huge moral victory for Brentford, but would also position them better in the table. They would find themselves tied with Bournemouth and a point behind Fulham, though Bournemouth has only played 24 matches thus far.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

53

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

28

15

Crystal Palace

25

16

Nottingham Forest

24

17

Everton

20

18

Luton Town

20

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

Manchester City standings: EPL table with draw with Brentford

A draw is unacceptable for City. It gets them a point, but two consecutive matches against inferior opponents and coming away with just a point won't be viewed as acceptable toward the side's aspirations. City would exit the day down a point to Arsenal and down three points to Liverpool in this scenario.

Brentford getting a point here wouldn't move them up the table, but the moral victory would be more than enough here.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Arsenal

55

3

Manchester City

54

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

26

15

Crystal Palace

25

16

Nottingham Forest

24

17

Everton

20

18

Luton Town

20

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

Manchester City standings: EPL table with win over Brentford

This is the expected outcome. For City, it kieeps them right in the race with Arsenal and Liverpool, putting them back in second and only a point behind Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Brentford stays at 25 points just ahead of Forest.

Position

Team

Points

1

Liverpool

57

2

Manchester City

56

3

Arsenal

55

4

Aston Villa

49

5

Tottenham

47

6

Manchester United

44

7

Brighton

38

8

Newcastle

37

9

West Ham United

36

10

Chelsea

35

11

Wolves

35

12

Fulham

29

13

Bournemouth

28

14

Brentford

25

15

Crystal Palace

25

16

Nottingham Forest

24

17

Everton

20

18

Luton Town

20

19

Burnley

13

20

Sheffield United

13

