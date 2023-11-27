EuroLeague and International Basketball Big Board, 1.0: Every player on the NBA radar
Whether it's NBA draft prospects, draft-and-stash development projects or role players to steal for a postseason run — international basketball has plenty of names for NBA fans to know. This is FanSided’s one-stop shop for ranking everything in EuroLeague and international basketball: prospects, pros, stashes, and more.
EuroLeague & NBA Draft: The 2024 Overseas Prospects Big Board
1. Zaccharie Risacher - Wing
Team: JL Bourg-en-Bresse (Jeep Elite - France, EuroCup)
Age: 18
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 204 pounds, and 6-foot-11 wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 9.55 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1 assist per game. 52/42/67 splits
He’s got a smooth-looking shot with a quick and high release, and a killer stepback to go with it. He can finish with both hands and has a solid handle for his size and role. For European football, the Germans have a word for players who excel at finding open space: raumdeuter. It translates to a space invader. Risacher, the son of a longtime overseas professional, is a raumdeuter. Constantly moves into open spots and creates better angles for his teammates to find him with a pass.
On the other end, Risacher already looks like a pro. Scratch that, we already know he’s a pro. He actually looks like a seasoned veteran. He’s communicating constantly and can multitask and track multiple things at once. His wisdom for his age shines on the court already.
He is not perfect. His drives to the rim are incredibly direct, he struggles to change direction when defenders get in front of him and he doesn’t have a floater. Generally, his bag at the rim is equivalent to a wallet. (Does that actually make sense? You can fit a lot in a wallet. Hacky-sack seems harsh. I don’t know, you get the point.) He also gets stationary and seems to take some possessions off.
On defense, he can get to vertical and flat-footed, setting himself up to get beaten easily by quicker players. He struggles to navigate screens too. A common trait in draft prospects, but one you’d think Risacher could avoid given his traits. Look, in a weak draft class, you could do a lot worse than Risacher anywhere in the top 5, including first overall.
2. Nikola Topic - Point guard
Team: KK Mega Bemax (Adriatic League)
Age: 18
Physicals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, and 7-foot wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 19.18 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 6.55 assists per game. 52/33/86 splits
A tall point guard with confident command of the pick-and-roll already, Topic is balling out for KK Mege Bemax so far. Now, it's important to note that this team is built to let young prospects like Topic thrive. But still, his play is impressive.
He uses his size to his advantage, particularly as a creator. He sees over smaller opponents and gets in positions where he can whip his passes down, giving them more momentum and increasing their delivery speed. He can get to the rim, hit the roll man, or knock down a pull-up 3 off the pick-and-roll with relative ease. His handle could be tighter, but it's good for his age.
He’s already skilled at snaking the pick-and-roll and has a solid touch at the rim. His strength is fine, and so is his balance. Both will need to improve in the NBA. His left hand is serviceable, but he is averse to using it even when called for. His floater is non-existent, and his shot is a little flat too.
On defense, he leaves a lot to be desired. He’s disengaged, regularly has his hands down, doesn’t fight over screens, and his closeouts are slow and never choppy. Again, the structure of this team lends itself to allowing him to behave this way on defense. But it's still not a great sign that he has resorted to minimal effort this early in the season.
Topic is super-skilled and has great size for a point guard. He’s got shades of Josh Giddey, but more bulk than length. Ramping up his defensive effort, adding a floater, and learning how to throw the skip pass over the top of the defense in the pick-and-roll are keys for him to take his game to the next level.
3. Alexandre Sarr - Athletic forward/center
Team: Perth Wildcats (NBL)
Age: 18
Physicals: 7-foot-1, 205 pounds, and 7-foot-5 wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 9.08 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.1 assists per game. 45/28/60 shooting splits.
We recognize this is a hot take. We are aware some have put Sarr as the number one overall pick in their most recent mock drafts. Sarr is not here for clicks or engagement or anything like that, and having him first overall based on how weak this class is isn’t crazy either.
Sarr’s physique is off the charts. He’s fast, a great leaper, incredibly tall, and incredibly long. He has the build of contemporary NBA stars present and upcoming: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and Chet Holmgren. He’s cut from that cloth in terms of build, no doubt. That is Sarr’s number one allure. He looks the part of a modern two-way superstar.
But the skills are not there yet. Not even close. His handle is incredibly sloppy and he has zero left hand. His touch around the rim is as delicate as a sledgehammer. His shot release is slow and his footwork is sloppy. He’s had some strong performances in the Australian NBL, but he’s also the biggest guy on the court and shooting over people. Those are red flags in any prospect, regardless of age.
There is absolutely a chance that Sarr improves leaps and bounds throughout this season, the next, and the ones after that. If that happens, he can certainly become an All-NBA level two-way player. There’s also a chance he never gets much better than this. His floor is Thon Maker, and his ceiling is Antetokounmpo. In a weak class, rolling the dice on that wherever is certainly understandable. But right now, the path to the best possible outcome is fairly murky.
4. Alex Toohey - Wing
Team: Sydney Kings (NBL)
Age: 19
Physicals: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, 6-foot-10 wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 10.64 points per game, 4.36 rebounds per game, 0.93 assists per game. 44/38/70 shooting splits.
A decently sized wing with a solid catch-and-shoot profile, there’s a chance Alex Toohey is ready to contribute to a good NBA team during his rookie season. He’s got beautiful form and release on his jump shot, and overall solid basketball instincts.
He finds open space for spot-up opportunities regularly and is a flat-out ball magnet. Whether it's offensive rebounds or getting to loose balls, he’s got an innate understanding of the cause and effect of basketball and uses it to his advantage. Not for everything, though. He can — and should — be a better passer based on his overall basketball IQ.
He’s not the quickest or the fastest either. His intelligence makes up for some of that but not all of it. His go-to move on drives in the NBL is a spin move. It looks cool but hard to see that regularly creating enough separation at the rim in the NBA. He’s not a great first leaper, at all, but has a good second jump. His left hand is more than passable, but he needs a floater.
We sound like a broken record on the floater, for sure, but for good reason. Having a reliable floater or runner is like a cheat code for becoming an elite driver. Getting the timing and touch down on that shot can accelerate one's scoring prowess, just look at Tyrese Maxey this season.
This is especially true for a guy like Toohey who is not the quickest at changing directions, isn’t finishing over people, but is already comfortable attempting to finish with either hand at the rim. Another red flag for Toohey is that he is not coming off screens, at all, this season. That needs to change immediately. On defense, he’s too hunched over and his hips are stiff, but he’s not the guy anyone should be drafting to become a defensive stopper.
Toohey is an intelligent wing with a decent shot, best suited to play off of star power. There’s a good chance he never becomes anything more than that, but that doesn’t mean he can’t build an impressive NBA career.
5. Bobi Klintman - Forward
Team: Cairns Taipans (NBL)
Age: 20
Physicals: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 11.73 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game. 41/29/80 shooting splits
A smooth and fluid forward, Klintman is easy on the eyes. He’s got a nice high release on his jump shot and isn’t bashful. He knows his high release makes it almost impossible to block, so why not let it fly?
He is big and athletic, sturdy and smooth, and already looks like he should be on an NBA court. He’s comfortable dribbling with his left hand, and a good passer both stationary and on the run, but never uses his left hand at the rim. It has caused him problems.
But he’s got a good-looking shot, moves the ball well, and is already a very versatile defender who projects to be capable of guarding multiple positions with confidence. His help and recovery game is already elite. There’s a good chance Klintman has been in this league for a long time.
6. Tidjane Salaun - Forward
Team: Cholet (Jeep Elite - France, Basketball Champions League)
Age: 18
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 203 pounds, 7-foot wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 7.76 points per game, 3.06 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game. 38/32/77 splits.
As clear-cut an upside swing as they come. A great athlete, with good shot mechanics who uses his physique beautifully on the defensive end. But he’s moving 100mph at times when his body isn’t ready. A top-tier draft-and-stash play if he’s open to it.
7. Ariel Hukporti - Center
Team: Melbourne United (NBL)
Age: 21
Physicals: 7-foot, 250 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 9 points per game, 7.73 rebounds per game, 0.9 assists per game. 57/0/63 shooting splits.
Looks destined to be in the NBA as a minutes-eating backup center for at least a decade. He’s big, strong, somewhat mobile, and left-handed. He’s got good hands which helps him in the pick-and-roll, and can pass a little bit.
Need to see him finish with power more. Right now, he mainly uses his body to create separation for a hook shot or push shot. He can defend in space a bit, and isn’t quite a shot blocker but is a rim protector if that makes sense.
8. Juan Nunez - Point guard
Team: Ratiopharm Ulm (BBL - Germany, EuroCup)
Age: 19
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 10.6 points per game, 2.85 rebounds per game, 5.92 assists per game. 47/39/57 shooting splits
A crafty left-handed guard with good acceleration and a solid understanding of the pick-and-roll. Spain’s golden generation is withering away, but Nunez is doing everything he can to fill the shoes of Ricky Rubio, Jose Calderon, the Sergio’s, and others who have steered the ship for over 15 years.
His reading of the game is very good for his age, but he’s got some Yogi Berra be patient but hurry up to him. He pauses at times before making a decision, something he can get away with in the BBL and EuroCup, but not in the NBA. He’s got shades of Rajon Rondo to him — he’ll never be that good — and is active on the defensive end. The free throw shooting has been bad for a while which is concerning, but not damning. Nunez will likely be good value somewhere in this draft.
9. Nikola Djurisic - Wing
Team: KK Mega Bemax (Adriatic League)
Age: 19
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 214 pounds, 6-foot-8 wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 10.2 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game. 39/30/67 shooting splits
A highly-skilled wing player who is comfortable in the pick-and-roll, isolation, coming off screens, and just about any offensive scenario you can imagine. He’s got good form on his shot, can finish with both hands at the rim, and even alter his shot and adjust his body in mid-air. He’s got shades of Gordon Hayward to him, but does get too flashy and overcomplicate the game. His shooting splits aren’t great, and as we said earlier, always slight concerns about players coming from Mega.
10. A.J. Johnson - Guard
Team: Illawarra Hawks (NBL)
Age: 18
Physicals: 6-foot-5, 160 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 2.4 points per game, 1 rebound per game, and 0.6 assists per game. 33/27/100 shooting splits.
Very young and lacking a lot of reps this season, Johnson is still pleasing to watch. He’s lightning quick and his body moves however he wants it to. No one in the NBL can stay in front of him. He makes good decisions but needs to take more pride in his passing, too many of his passes are hitting teammates at their feet. He could have a bright future, but it’s impossible to say anything definitive about him now.
11. Ruben Prey - Center
Team: Joventut Badalona (ACB - Spain, EuroCup)
Age: 18
Physicals: 6-foot-10, 205 pounds, 7-foot-2 wingspan
Stats (All Comps): 6.36 points per game, 4.09 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game. 45/25/52 shooting splits.
At a skilled center, Prey is skinny and avoids contact at a level that’s concerning now but understandable for his age. He can put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts, finish with both hands at the rim and in the post, position himself well to receive passes, and have good hands. His touch provides plenty of optimism for developing a solid 3-point shot.
Putting aside his clumsy appearance, Prey already looks like a capable versatile defender. He holds his own in the post well for his frailness and is more than comfortable stepping out on the perimeter and defending in space. It is shockingly good for his physical build.
12. Melvin Ajinca - Wing
Team: Saint Quentin (Jeep Elite - France)
Age: 19
Physicals: 6-foot-7 and I cannot find his wingspan OR weight anywhere!
Stats (All Comps): 8.3 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 1.08 assists per game. 37/32/91 shooting splits
A left-handed plus athlete with a good-looking shot, Ajinca teases as a lights-out shooter with some self-creation. But his handle isn’t nearly shifty enough, he has zero right hand, and lacks creativity around the rim. His defensive instincts and potential are solid, but there are concerns that he won’t turn into much more than this. The right hand needs to develop, and fast. His game will be insanely predictable at the next level.
13. Lachlan Olbrich - Forward/Center
Team: Illawarra Hawks (NBL)
Age: 19
Physicals: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 6 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 1.08 assists per game. 61/40/46 shooting splits.
He leans more towards a center but might be a little undersized for his athleticism in the NBA. He’s got good form on his shot, can finish with both hands and is a good screener. He’s decently fluid for his size but a dreadful passer. He constantly makes the wrong decisions and/or throws the wrong pass.
His shot also looks a little flat, and nothing pops defensively. Unsure of whether or not he can defend the post or the perimeter in the NBA and currently, we’re leaning no on both. He’s a good player, but may not be an NBA player.