EuroLeague and International Basketball Big Board, 2.0: Every player on the NBA radar
This is FanSided’s one-stop shop for ranking everything (well, almost everything) in EuroLeague and international basketball: prospects, pros, stashes, and more. Keep reading to find out more.
EuroLeague & International Basketball Big Board: Random Players who have caught our eye or we’re intentionally tracking
1. Deion Hammond - 3-and-D wing
Age: 24
Current team: MHP Riesen (BBL - Germany, Basketball Champions League)
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 6 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game, 0.3 assists per game. 41/37/74 shooting splits.
2. Jaylen Hands - Score-first point guard
Age: 24
Current team: Palencia (Liga ACB)
Physicals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 12.82 points per game, 2.71 rebounds per game, 2.12 assists per game. 44/35/80 shooting splits.
3. Samson Froling - Skilled big man
Age: 24
Current team: Illawarra Hawks (NBL - Australia)
Physicals: 6-foot-11, 200 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 14.89 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game. 57/83/64 shooting splits.
4. Melwin Pantzar - Well-rounded athletic point guard
Age: 23
Current team: Bilbao Basket
Physicals: 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 9.11 points per game, 3.37 rebounds per game, 2.53 assists per game. 51/30/76 shooting splits.
5. Nadir Hifi - Explosive scoring guard
Age: 21
Current team: Paris Basketball AS Monaco (Jeep Elite - France, EuroCup)
Physicals: 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 15.63 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 2.15 assists per game. 46/36/88 shooting splits.
Hifi isn’t really random, and we strongly considered throwing him into our rankings of overseas players for NBA fit but opted not too. Hifi is having a fantastic season for Paris Basketball and has helped lead them to the EuroCup semifinals.
He’s left-handed, strong, and one of the most explosive guards in Europe. His handle is tight and he’s shifty, and he’s got a reliable stepback three-pointer too. At 21 years old, Hifif is one of if not the most exciting young European guards in the game right now and should Paris Basketball come up short of the EuroCup championship and miss out on a EuroLeague berth, plenty of teams may try to swoop in for him this summer.
6. Bul Kuol - Dynamic wing
Age: 27
Current team: Cairns Taipans (NBL)
Physicals: 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 12.74 points per game, 3.11 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game. 43/41/73 shooting splits.
Explosive athlete for the NBL with a lethal shooting stroke, Kuol is coming off a career-high in points per game and three-point accuracy. Kuol’s offensive game is diverse. He can spot up, fill the lanes in transition, run pick-and-roll, and even attack in isolation. Le Mans gave him a shot in France’s Jeep Elite league last season and he struggled, but coming off a career year he is worthy of another look by teams across Europe.
7. Tobias Borg - Shooter
Age: 30
Current team: MoraBanc Andorra (Liga ACB)
Physicals: 6-foot and 162 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 6.83 points per game, 1.57 rebounds per game, 2.04 assists per game. 50/53/64 shooting splits.
Small and 30 years old, Borg is on here because he simply cannot miss from beyond the arc for Andorra. Benefitting from the dynamic guard play of Jerrick Harding and Jean Montero (more on him shortly) Borg is feasting on catch-and-shoot opportunities and making them look like layups. There’s not a lot of upside here but for any team that wants to add more shooting this summer, Borg should be on their list.
8. Jean Montero - Quick well-rounded point guard
Age: 20
Current team: MoraBanc Andorra (Liga ACB)
Physicals: 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds
At a young age, Dominican Republic point guard Jean Montero continues to impress in the ACB. He turned heads with Real Betis last season and is now doing more of the same with Andorra. He’s quick, has a great handle, and is already an elite floor general - his assist-to-turnover ratio is nearly 5-to-1 this season.
Two years ago, Montero featured in Summer League for the New York Knicks. Last season, Virtus Bologna was rumored to be close to signing him before it fell through. Nothing is ever guaranteed in basketball, but Montero is probably joining a EuroCup team at minimum in the summer of 2024, and wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another Summer League invite or sign with a EuroLeague team.
9. Bryan Carabali - Towering Center
Age: 24
Current team: San Martin (Argentina)
Physicals: 7-foot
Stats (All Comps): 9 points per game, 6.46 rebounds per game, 2.62 assists per game. 62/0/56 shooting splits.
We’re jumping over to South America for our last two players here, and Ecuadorian center Bryan Carabli is one of the main South American hoopers who’s caught our eye. At 7 feet tall, he towers over a good chunk of his competition in Argentina. He feasts on the offensive glass, dunks on opponents regularly, and is ready to be tested at the next level. A lower-level ACB team would seem ideal - Rio Breogan, Bilbao, Andorra, etc. - or Riesen in Germany. Carabali needs a new challenge and whatever team gives it to him will likely benefit from it.
10. Marcio Santos - Stretch forward
Age: 21
Current team: Franca (Brazil)
Physicals: 6-foot-9 and 253 pounds
Stats (All Comps): 13.35 points per game, 6.57 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game. 54/48/71 shooting splits.
At 21 years old, Marcio Santos is having a career year for Brazilian club Franca. He’s averaging a career-high in points on a career-high three-point shooting volume and accuracy. Santos is a good athlete with impressive skill and touch. His output for his age is incredibly impressive and our biggest concern is his fitness, he would probably need a full season in Europe to acclimate to the physical demands.
At 21 years old, that’s understandable and a worthwhile project given the product he’s already delivering on the court. Santos is probably still a few seasons away from high-level European basketball, but he’s got a decent chance to reach that level if the right team invests in him.