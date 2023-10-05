EuroLeague power rankings, season preview and predictions for the 2023-24 season
With the 2023-24 season all but underway, here are our preseason EuroLeague power rankings, season preview, and betting odds. In what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in the competition’s history, ranking these teams was not easy.
EuroLeague Power Rankings and EuroLeague Betting Odds — S Tier (Final Four Guarantee): Real Madrid Baloncesto
Real Madrid Baloncesto
Odds to Win Championship (via DraftKings): 380/1
Prediction: 1st
DraftKings got this one right, that’s for sure. Real Madrid are the reigning champions of EuroLeague, capturing their 11th title last season after Sergio Llull’s go-ahead dribble pull-up jumper in the final seconds of last season’s championship game against Olympiacos.
This championship did seem a little flukey though. The clock was running down on them going down 2-0 to Partizan and heading back to Belgrade where they would have to win both games to force a final Game 5 and Llull essentially took a swing at Kevin Punter and an all-out brawl ensued. Real Madrid somehow came out on the better end of that in terms of suspensions, and this gave them a boost in their comeback efforts which they successfully pulled off.
Then, Barcelona swept Real Madrid in the Liga ACB finals and did so fairly easily. Los Blancos offered little resistance. But, this team is still insanely good. Edy Tavares, arguably the most impactful player in EuroLeague is still here. So are leading scorers Dzanan Musa and Mario Hezonja, as well as Guerschon Yabusele, Gabriel Deck, Sergio Rodriguez, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernandez, and so much talent.
They made one signing this summer, and that was bringing back Argentinian guard Facundo Campazzo. The final addition to what can only be described as the perfect EuroLeague basketball roster. They’ve got arguably the best pick and roll point guard in EuroLeague, the most dominant big man, the best wing scorers, a perfectly fitting versatile stretch forward, and an incredibly deep and experienced bench.
Anything can happen in the Final Four, saying it would be a shock for this team to not win the EuroLeague championship would be unfair to the randomness of it all. But it would be shocking if they missed out on the Final Four, that is the absolute minimum expectation for this team this season.