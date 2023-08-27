EuroLeague transfer rumors: Arturs Zagars, Nemanja Bjelica, and more
International basketball is currently being dominated by the FIBA World Cup and that led to a quiet, not silent, week for Euroleague transfer rumors.
The 2023-24 Euroleague season is on the back burner for most fans currently, which means Euroleague transfer rumors are too. Competitive basketball is back in the form of the FIBA World Cup which through just three days of action has already delivered some incredible moments.
France has already been eliminated, Germany looks awesome, the Dominican Republic is poised to steal everyone’s hearts, and Luka Doncic is being Luka Doncic.
Simply put, international basketball fans have a place to get their fix which means the rumor mill is churning out slop at a much lower rate.
Teams were still active this week though, and front offices are still looking for ways to improve their team.
Here’s a round-up of notable transfers, rumors, and news in Euroleague from the week.
Euroleague Transfer Rumors: Alexey Shved could be teaming up with Milos Teodosic again.
After missing last season’s Euroleague playoffs and losing the Adriatic League title to arch-rivals Partizan, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet has had a busy summer.
Luca Vildoza and Facundo Campazzo departed for Panathinaikos and Real Madrid respectively, so in came Milos Teodosic, Shabazz Napier, Adam Hanga, and Yago Dos Santos.
They joined Nemanja Nedovic and have built a very deep and offensively talented backcourt, a stark contrast to last season where their options were limited.
Zvezda might not be done bulking up their backcourt. They are apparently in advanced talks with Russian sharpshooter and former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Alexey Shved.
Shved appears to be eyeing a return to the Euroleague after spending last season with CSKA Moscow.
Shved is certainly still a quality player - he averaged 16.6 points and 7.8 assists per game last season - but he’s probably surplus to requirements for Zvezda given all the business they’ve already done this summer.
Shved was also in talks with Olympiacos, and that fit makes more sense for next season. Hopefully, we have a final decision on his future soon.