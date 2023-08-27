EuroLeague transfer rumors: Arturs Zagars, Nemanja Bjelica, and more
International basketball is currently being dominated by the FIBA World Cup and that led to a quiet, not silent, week for Euroleague transfer rumors.
Euroleague Transfer Rumors: Anadolu Efes continues to bolster their backcourt with Justus Hollatz and maybe Jean Montero
Following Doğuş Özdemiroğlu’s long-term injury with the Turkish national team, Anadolu Efes decided to waste no time in filling his roster spot and went out and signed Justus Hollatz from Cedevita Olimpija.
Only 22 years old, Hollatz spent last season in Spain with Rio Breogan where he averaged 7.94 points and 3.29 assists per game. Counting Özdemiroğlu, he’s Efes’ third guard signing of the summer, joining Darius Thompson in the quest to fill the void left by Vasilije Micic who left for the NBA and signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Efes may be adding another young Liga ACB guard as well, they were linked with Jean Montero from Real Betis. Montero is off to a solid start for the Dominican Republic at the FIBA World Cup, so it won’t be a surprise if other teams besides Efes express interest in him before the start of next season.
Montero averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 assists per game for Betis in ACB play last season, and he has returned to Gran Canaria following this loan and has a release clause of 500,000 euros.
Montero is reportedly open to new opportunities away from Gran Canaria. Maybe that’s with Efes, or another team if he keeps playing well at the FIBA World Cup.