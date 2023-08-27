EuroLeague transfer rumors: Arturs Zagars, Nemanja Bjelica, and more
International basketball is currently being dominated by the FIBA World Cup and that led to a quiet, not silent, week for Euroleague transfer rumors.
Euroleague Transfer Rumors: Fenerbahce all but cut Nick Calathes and Nemanja Bjelica from the team
Fenerbahce has had an underrated summer and currently looks poised for a Final Four run after pushing Olympiacos to the brink in last season’s Euroleague playoffs.
They’ve retained almost all of their key players from last season while adding Raul Neto, Yam Madar, Georgios Papagiannis, and Sertac Sanli among others.
This is a very good team, and they’re definitely excited for the season ahead. Unfortunately, two notable players from last season’s squad are on the outside looking in: Nick Calathes and Nemanja Bjelica.
“We have conveyed to both Nemanja Bjelica and Nick Calathes and their managers that we are not thinking of them in our planning this year,” Derya Yannier said to Fenerbahce TV.
This is not surprising, and it will be interesting to see where both players land. Calathes was linked to Partizan but they did end up signing P.J. Dozier which could mean they no longer have interest.
Bjelica is likely in a trickier spot. He’s now 35 years old and only appeared in 8 games for Fenerbahce last season due to injury. He could be worth gambling on for the right price, but is Bjelica willing to take a below-average salary to make a deal with a quality team happen?
We’ll find out, but both he and Calathes have very murky futures.