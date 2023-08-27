EuroLeague transfer rumors: Arturs Zagars, Nemanja Bjelica, and more
International basketball is currently being dominated by the FIBA World Cup and that led to a quiet, not silent, week for Euroleague transfer rumors.
Euroleague Transfer Rumors: Arturs Zagars helped Latvia knock out France, what does his future hold?
Arturs Zagarz was a top-ranked European prospect a few years ago. The Latvian point guard signed with Joventut Badalona in the summer of 2017, a known stepping stone for some of Europe’s best talent.
He never got comfortable and was also struck with the injury bug. Zagars played in over 20 games for Lithuanian side Kedainiai Nevezis last season and that was only the second time in his career he’s appeared in over 20 senior games.
Injury struggles pushed Zagars off of most people’s radar, but his FIBA World Cup performances alongside good numbers in Lithuania last season have him garnering attention again.
There are definitely a few teams considering making a move for Zagars, who is still only 23 years old, but any Spanish teams will be put in a tough spot if they try to sign him since Badalona has his Tanteo rights which means they could match any offer a team makes.
Badalona could be interested in bringing him back themselves following Kyle Guy’s departure to Panathinaikos.
No matter where Zagars ends up, it’s great to see him enjoying basketball again.