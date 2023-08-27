EuroLeague transfer rumors: Arturs Zagars, Nemanja Bjelica, and more
International basketball is currently being dominated by the FIBA World Cup and that led to a quiet, not silent, week for Euroleague transfer rumors.
Euroleague Transfer Rumors: Virtus Bologna adds two-time Euroleague champion Bryant Dunston
On the opening day of the FIBA World Cup, Italian team Virtus Bologna announced the addition of two-time Euroleague champion Bryant Dunston.
Dunston is 37 years old but brings a lot to the table as a veteran, rebounder, play-finisher, rim protector, and overall team defender.
Even in his mid-to-late 30’s he was a crucial part of Anadolu Efes’ back-to-back Euroleague titles and is a welcome addition for Bologna who have lost two centers this offseason: Ismael Bako and Mam Jaiteh.
Dunston is their sixth signing of the summer, joining Jaleen Smith, Ognjen Dobric, Devontae Cacock, Achille Polonara, and Bruno Mascolo.
Dunston wasn’t the only notable news for Bologna this week. General Manager Paolo Ronci did an interview with Radio Nettuno Bologna where he discussed the possibility of former Phoenix Suns point guard Iffe Lundberg leaving the team.
Dunston was a nice move, even with his age, and it seems likely that we haven’t heard the last of Bologna for this summer.