EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Joel Embiid gets an ultimatum, Kevin Durant calls someone insane, and more
October is almost here and that means EuroLeague basketball is almost here as well. News this week relating to EuroLeague and international basketball was primarily dominated by NBA players, but it was still an entertaining week. Here’s a recap.
EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Kevin Durant says “Y’all are insane,” in response to people on Twitter saying EuroLeague is harder than the NBA
No one loves a good Twitter spat more than Kevin Durant, absolutely no one. The Phoenix Suns forward is never shy to make his opinion heard on the platform and willingly hops into conversation with just about anyone on there.
Durant joined a conversation relating to EuroLeague over the weekend. EuroLeague legend and Olimpia Milano center Kyle Hines said that “NBA is checkers and Europe is chess,” in a recent interview and one basketball fan (among others) strongly agreed with the sentiment that EuroLeague is better. Durant decided he wasn’t going to let that fly.
This is not the first time this topic has been debated on NBA Twitter. It started during the 2021-22 NBA season when Dallas Mavericks superstar and former EuroLeague superstar Luka Doncic said he thought it was easier to score in the NBA than in Europe. He expanded on this take on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast where he added that he believes this because the NBA game is longer, played on a larger court, and has some key rule differences — such as no defensive three seconds. Redick did ask Doncic if he thought NBA players were better to close the discussion and Doncic said of course they are, way better.
With Doncic’s context, his original take makes some sense but it is wrong and Durant is not only colorful but also correct. It is harder to score in the NBA. The players are better, way better, on both sides of the ball. It only looks easier because of how much better NBA players are. End of discussion.