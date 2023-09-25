EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Joel Embiid gets an ultimatum, Kevin Durant calls someone insane, and more
October is almost here and that means EuroLeague basketball is almost here as well. News this week relating to EuroLeague and international basketball was primarily dominated by NBA players, but it was still an entertaining week. Here’s a recap.
EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Bruno Caboclo is regretting his decision to sign with Venezia
The early days of the 2023 EuroLeague offseason were dominated by Nikola Mirotic drama and Kemba Walker signing with AS Monaco. With those two commanding headlines, a few transactions didn’t get the recognition they deserved. One of them was Brazilian center Bruno Caboclo signing with Reyer Venezia. Caboclo spent roughly six seasons in the NBA before returning to international club play during the 2020-21 season.
Last season, he was a star for Ratiopharm Ulm who won their first-ever Basket Bundesliga title thanks to his 14.93 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. He formed one of the most effective pick-and-roll duos in Europe with fellow Brazilian Yago Dos Santos.
Caboclo shockingly signed with Venezia very early in the summer, well before the FIBA World Cup even, and he is now regretting it. He is yet to report to training camp in Italy, and rumor has it he’s hunting for an NBA deal. There were also rumors that Partizan was interested but the Serbian Club denied said rumors and told two separate representatives of Caboclo that they were not interested. Eventually, Caboclo will have to honor his contract.