Even Carlos Mendoza won’t defend Edwin Diaz after sticky stuff ejection
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Mets have risen from the depths of the National League standings with some help from a purple amorphous blob, a seven-game winning streak, and some undisclosed sticky substance.
Mets closer Edwin Díaz was ejected prior to the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. Diaz was attempting to seal a 5-2 Mets victory but he was removed from the game before he could even throw a single pitch. Umpires that inspected his hands and gloves claimed he used a foreign substance.
Major League Baseball rule 6.02 states that players cannot “apply a foreign substance of any kind to the ball;” “deface the ball in any manner;” "throw a shine ball, spit ball, mud ball, or emery ball;" or “have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance." Díaz will also face a 10-game suspension for the violation, although he can appeal the ruling.
Díaz has already denied using any foreign substance, claiming that he used a combination of Rosin, sweat, and a little dirt from the ground.
"I was really surprised because I didn't have anything on my hand, my glove, my belt," Díaz said. "They always check my hat, everything. They just thought that it was sticky a lot. As soon as they saw me, they was trying to throw me out of the game. I understood. That's their job. That's part of the game."
Carlos Mendoza doesn't seem to have a problem with Edwin Diáz ejection
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn't seem to defend his player in this instance.
"They thought it was too much," Mendoza said. "Díaz kept saying it was Rosin, sweat, and dirt. They thought he crossed the line there. Obviously, the rules are the rules and they made the decision to throw him out."
When asked if he was happy with how the ejection occurred, Mendoza didn't seem to have any complaints.
"The rules are the rules," Mendoza said. "MLB's doing what they're doing because they have really good reasons, and we've got to stand by [that]. ... Obviously, we'll feel it because we're going to play short now. We've got to move on and, obviously, we've got to stick to the rules here."
Crew chief Vic Carapazza told a pool reporter after the game that it "definitely wasn't Rosin and sweat."
"We've checked thousands of these," Carapazza said. "I know what that feeling is. This was very sticky."
The Mets have climbed to a 37-39 record after their 5-2 victory over the Cubs. They now find themselves just one game behind the San Diego Padres for the third NL wild card spot, but New York is not alone in their pursuit for the playoff spot. A cluster of teams have positioned themselves within two games of the final wild card seed.
The Mets will prepare for a two-game series against the New York Yankees. Then, after a day of rest on Thursday, they'll begin a grueling stretch of 17 consecutive days with a game until the All-Star break.