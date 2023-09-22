Even Deion Sanders isn’t immune from overzealous campus parking police
Deion Sanders is the hottest coach in college football. He's also human, and thus subject to the unshakeable authority of Colorado parking police.
By Ian Levy
These days, everything seems to be going Deion Sanders' way.
His Colorado Buffaloes are 3-0 and ranked No. 19 in the country. They've become a national sensation and are setting viewership records nearly every week. His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is completing nearly 80 percent of his passes, has already thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns and has catapulted himself into the Heisman race. Deion is in his first year with Colorado and rumors are already buzzing about the potential NFL jobs that could open up for him.
But for all his good luck and well-earned success, he is still human. He still puts his pants on one leg at a time and he still gets a ticket when he parks illegally — a fact we can confirm thanks to a recent Instagram video from his son Deion Sanders Jr.
Deion Sanders got a parking ticket from Colorado University police
It's not clear from the video what violation Sanders committed but we can be pretty sure the police knew whose car they were looking at. It seems safe to guess his is the only white Lamborghini on the Colorado campus. It's not clear if this is the same car, but Sanders once told a story about having a Lamborghini delivered to him at the Super Bowl.
If Sanders is worried about getting targeted in his Lamborghini, he could always take another vehicle to work. His collection reportedly includes a custom Ford F-650, a Smart Fortwo, a GMC Savana Explorer, a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet and more.