Even J.J. McCarthy sounds like he wants Sam Darnold to be Vikings starter
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Vikings have slow-played rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's growth this offseason, and understandably so.
With veteran journeyman Sam Darnold on the roster, the Vikings don't need to throw McCarthy into the fire when he isn't ready. And by the sound of it, even the latter prefers not to be thrust into the team's starting role.
Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, McCarthy was marveling over this throw from Darnold in Minnesota's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders:
"Dime. Absolute dime," McCarthy said via Lewis regarding this pass by Darnold to wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Clearly, this year's No. 10 overall pick has tons of respect for his mentor/eventual successor. It's the latest sign he understands he's a developmental prospect.
Even J.J. McCarthy sounds like he wants Sam Darnold to be Vikings starter
Not only did McCarthy fawn about the 26-yard strike to Nailor, but he paused the clip to "show anticipation," Lewis added. The 21-year-old holds his counterpart in high esteem.
McCarthy made his NFL debut in the exhibition contest versus the Raiders, and his performance was a mixed bag. He had a dismal first drive that likely had Vikings fans second-guessing his selection. But afterward, the former Michigan Wolverine settled in and demonstrated the physical traits that resulted in him being a top-10 draft choice.
Ultimately, McCarthy completed 11 of his 17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 24-23 victory over Las Vegas. Moreover, he added two carries for 18 yards, showing his ability to extend plays and create opportunities with his legs.
Even Vikings all-world wideout Justin Jefferson couldn't get enough of McCarthy carving up the Raiders secondary for two long scores. Regardless, the young signal-caller seems fine watching Darnold get the first crack under center and soaking up everything he can from the sidelines.
Barring any shocking shift to Minnesota's approach, Darnold will be the Week 1 starter. McCarthy appears to be at peace with the situation.