Even the Braves field is struggling to stay healthy amid club’s turmoil
The Atlanta Braves have been absolutely destroyed by injuries this year. Nobody is safe from the injury bug in Atlanta.
But the Braves franchise is so cursed this season that the injuries aren't just limited to their players.
Now the destruction to the Braves organization has hit Truist Park. The field is included on the long list of "injuries" this year.
Atlanta Braves outfield destroyed following Luke Bryan concert
Recently, the Braves hosted a concert in their outfield for country music artist Luke Bryan. Beforehand, it had rained. The aftermath isn't good, to say the least. Take a look.
That is one of the sketchier looking outfields that I've seen in a long time. It certainly doesn't look like the playing surface for a Major League Baseball team.
The Braves starting center fielder, Michael Harris is just now returning from injury as well. He's going to be the player tasked with manning the destroyed outfield for the foreseeable future, right off the injured list. It has all the makings for a disaster brewing in Atlanta.
If Harris is injured again, this time due to a concert taking place on the playing surface, Atlanta will never hear the end of it.
I would watch out for rolled ankles or tweaked knees in the Atlanta outfield over the next few days until it clears up. This kind of playing surface could turn a bad situation even worse in Atlanta.
The biggest injuries of the season hit Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider. Acuña tore his ACL early in the year and is set to miss the rest of the season as he recovers. Strider tore his UCL a few starts into the year and will miss the rest of this year as well as a chunk of next season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
The list of costly Braves injuries also includes Reynaldo Lopez, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.
Riley is the latest Brave to be crushed with a multi-week injury. The All-Star infielder suffered a broken hand after being hit by a 97 MPH sinker against the Angels. He's set to miss six to eight weeks, much like the Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts did.