Every broadcast and radio call of Adolis Garcia's walk-off homer in Game 1 of the World Series
Adolis Garcia powered the Texas Rangers to a Game 1 win in the World Series. Now, take a listen to every broadcast call of the walk-off home run.
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Rangers entered Friday night with the goal of winning their first-ever World Series title in their franchise's existence. The Rangers only made it to the Fall Classic twice, where they lost in five games to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and lost in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. This year's Rangers team has shown that you can never count them out this entire postseason. It should come as no surprise that they erased a 5-3 deficit to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series.
Shortstop Corey Seager sent Game 1 to extra innings with his two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Once the 11th inning rolled around, slugging outfielder Adolis Garcia continued his hot streak this postseason with a solo home run to give Texas the 6-5 win.
For those who missed it, here is the call from FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Davis on the national broadcast.
Listen to every broadcast and radio call of Adolis Garcia's Game 1-winning homer in World Series
Now, let's take a listen to the call on the Rangers' radio network, 105.3 The Fan, as called by Eric Nadel.
Now, let's take a listen to the calls on ESPN Latin America and ESPN Brasil, as provided on Twitter by Timothy Burke.
This was now the fifth consecutive postseason game in which Garcia recorded a home run. His homers in Games 4 through 7 in the ALCS are why he won the MVP for that series against the Houston Astros.
With this homer, Garcia had driven in 21 runs this entire postseason, which ties the record for most ever in a single-playoff run in history. The only other player to do so was David Freese in 2011 for the Cardinals.
In the game, Garcia went 3-for-4 at the plate with one run scored and two RBI while getting walked once (a hit by pitch in the ninth inning).
The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in this World Series. The team has the chance to increase it to 2-0 with a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 8:03 p.m. ET, live on FOX.