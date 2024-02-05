Every Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl appearance in franchise history
A franchise that played in two of the first four Super Bowls will now be playing for a Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time in five seasons.
With a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs will become the first franchise since the 2003 and ’04 New England Patriots to repeat as NFL champions. That will be easier said than done against a Niners’ team that is favored to captured their sixth Super Bowl title.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ previous five Super Bowl contests.
Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10 (Super Bowl I)
The city was Los Angeles, California, and the site was the Coliseum. Before it was dubbed the Super Bowl, it was known as the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game.” The Green Bay Packers were the designated home team and the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the American Football League, were the visiting club.
Although the final score indicates otherwise, it was a very competitive game for the first half. Hank Stram’s Chiefs was outscored 21-0 in the second half after trailing by four points at intermission. The Chiefs would be back three years later.