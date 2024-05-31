Every MLB Player with 100 stolen bases in a single season
Stealing a base may be an exciting accomplishment in Major League Baseball but it's not an easy feat. It not only takes speed but, also accuracy and precision to get one past the pitcher and the infielders. Currently, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz holds the lead for stolen bases with 31 and could become the next MLB player to achieve the coveted record of 100 stolen bases in a single season.
In the modern era of Major League Baseball, there have only been four players to steal 100 bases in a single season.
Who was the last MLB player to steal 100 bases in a season?
The excitement surrounding Elly De La Cruz and the possibility of him stealing 100 bases is due to the drought of the accomplishment. No MLB player has stolen 100 bases since 1987 when Vince Coleman stole 109 bases for the St. Louis Cardinals. This was one of three seasons in which Coleman stole 100 bases and he led the league in the category a total of six times in his career. He ended his career with a total of 752 stolen bases in all.
Most stolen bases in a single season: Every player with 100
Rickey Henderson:
Known as one of the best base stealers in the history of Major League Baseball, Henderson finished his career with 1,406 stolen bases. He was the American League leader in stolen bases 12 times during his career, breaking the 100 mark three times. In 1982 he broke the record that still stands today — 130 stolen bases.
Maury Wills:
The former shortstop who spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Montreal Expos, was the National League leader in stolen bases six times. In 1962, he stole 104 bases and revitalized the art of base stealing, an aspect of the game that had been in a lull since Ty Cobb stole 96 in 1915. He stole a total of 586 bases in his career.
Lou Brock:
The former left fielder stole 100 bases in three different seasons throughout his 19-year MLB career. In 1974 he had his best season with 118 stolen bases while playing with the St. Louis Cardinals. Brock finished his career with 938 stolen bases.
Vince Coleman:
As mentioned above, Vince Coleman was the last MLB player to steal over 100 bases in a single season in 1987. When he did so in 1985, he stole 110 bases and didn't hit a home run that entire season. In 1989 he stole 50 consecutive bases without being caught.