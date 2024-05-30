List of every NBA Finals sweep in history
By Lior Lampert
For the second season in a row, each team leading in their respective NBA Conference Finals held a 3-0 series lead. However, we have never seen both matchups end in sweeps -- and the Minnesota Timberwolves ensured that wasn't the case this year.
Minnesota narrowly squeaked out a 105-100 road victory against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 to avoid etching their name in league history for the wrong reasons. But the Boston Celtics held their end of the bargain in the East, breaking out the brooms after handling the Indiana Pacers in short order. After punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, they are eager to see who makes it out of the West.
The 2023-24 Celtics have been one of the most dominant postseason teams in recent memory. Their 10.8 net rating in the playoffs is the highest mark since the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors went 16-1 en route to winning the championship (12.9). So, whoever wins the battle between the Mavs and Wolves will have an uphill battle to climb. Boston has been so good that it makes it hard to envision either team standing much of a chance.
Could the finals end in a sweep, regardless of the opponent? Would it be the first time that has ever happened before? Here is a list of every title team that has accomplished the rare feat.
- 1959: Boston Celtics defeat the Minneapolis Lakers
- 1971: Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Baltimore Bullets
- 1975: Golden State Warriors defeat the Washington Bullets
- 1983: Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Los Angeles Lakers
- 1989: Detroit Pistons defeat the Los Angeles Lakers
- 1995: Houston Rockets defeat the Orlando Magic
- 1999: San Antonio Spurs defeat the New York Knicks
- 2002: Los Angeles Lakers defeat the New Jersey Nets
- 2007: San Antonio Spurs defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2018: Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers
We have only experienced 10 sweeps in NBA Finals history since the inception of the Association in 1946. The most recent sweep occurred in 2018 when the Warriors squad, led by former league MVPs Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, dismantled LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As you can see, sweeping a team on the biggest stage in basketball happens very infrequently. But the Celtics have the talent to do it.