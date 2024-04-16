Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
The NFL’s most important position is the quarterback. Nobody is really denying that, but after that, it gets incredibly hazy. Some camps believe the left tackle is the second-most important position, while others will point out how a great edge rusher is key to a successful defense. It takes a great cornerback to counteract quarterback play, but it’s hard to deny how important star receivers are to the equation.
Every great quarterback had his running mate. Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Jim Kelly, and eventually Patrick Mahomes have played with a Hall-of-Fame receiver at some point in their careers. Every team has at least one amazing receiver. Most teams have multiple receivers. It’s how players like Terrell Owens, Don Maynard, Reggie Wayne, and Cris Carter were left off this list entirely.
One day, we expect to see the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Garrett Wilson to be on this list one day. CeeDee Lamb, Cooper Kupp, Chris Olave, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith could all get there one day if everything falls correctly. However, none of them have enough on their resume to make it to “best in franchise history” yet. So, who makes the cut?
Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald
The Arizona Cardinals have some fun receivers in its history, but Larry Fitzgerald is literally the best wide receiver in league history that’s not in the Hall of Fame. He finished his 17-year career, all with the Arizona Cardinals, with more than 1,400 receptions, 17,000 yards, and 121 touchdowns. Fitzgerald delivered for a franchise that had few players do it for them.
Doing this with the Cardinals makes this even more impressive. Fitzgerald played with 16 different quarterbacks throughout his career. He caught touchdowns from all-time greats like Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer, but he also scored despite John Skelton and Drew Stanton being under center.
Over his career, Fitzgerald made 11 Pro Bowls and was the league leader in receptions and touchdowns twice. He was dominating no matter what was around him. At one point, this team had an amazing offense with Warner at the helm and Fitzgerald playing alongside Anquan Boldin, the Cardinals were actually contenders. They even made the Super Bowl in 2009.
Fitzgerald was great in that Super Bowl. As the Cardinals entered the fourth quarter down 20-7, Fitzgerald was about to turn it on. As they drove for their first touchdown of the quarter, Fitzgerald caught two balls within the red zone. Then on third and goal, Fitzgerald caught a one-yard touchdown. Later in the quarter, Fitzgerald did a little more. He caught a 64-yard pass to take the lead with 2:47 left in the game. Even after the Steelers took the lead, he made a 20-yard catch before Warner fumbled a few plays later. Fitzgerald did all he could to bring a Super Bowl to Arizona.