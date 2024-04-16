Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Denver Broncos
Rod Smith
The Denver Broncos have a long list of really good wide receivers, but of their 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers, none are wide receivers. They’ve had players like Ed McCaffrey and Demaryius Thomas who were quite good during their time with the Broncos. However, two players stand out above them. Lionel Taylor was a legend who was the first person ever to record 100 receptions in a season. He also led the AFL in receptions in five of his six seasons in Denver.
However, we’d be hard pressed to not give this honor to Rod Smith. His career literally started as epically as possible. He scored a game-winning touchdown pass from John Elway to beat Washington as his first reception in the NFL. Not bad for an undrafted free agent. He continued to deliver for the Broncos, both in the regular season and the playoffs. He had eight seasons with 1,000 yards or more.
He helped the Broncos win two Super Bowls. This was huge for a franchise known for failure when it mattered most. His 80-yard touchdown catch against the Falcons in the Big Game was part of a 152-yard performance on just five catches. It was an insane performance that could have been worth the MVP if receivers were ever considered for that.
Here are the franchise records Smith now holds: receptions (both single-season and career), yards, playoff yards, all-purpose yards, career touchdowns, and games where he has scored a touchdown. He also holds records as an undrafted player, including being the first to reach 10,000 yards. He has at least 100 catches from all of the Broncos' rivals (Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers).