Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Detroit Lions
Calvin Johnson
Calvin Johnson is one of the best receivers of all time. It is amazing that the Detroit Lions are the franchise that employed Johnson and Barry Sanders, possibly the greatest wide receiver and running back ever. Yet, they’ve never won a Super Bowl.
From 2015 to 2019, there was no player as impactful as Calvin Johnson. He made the Pro Bowl in each season, made it as the top All-Pro selection three times, and broke the NFL record with 1,964 yards in 2012. That record has been in jeopardy multiple times after the NFL moved to 17 games, but the likes of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Cooper Kupp have really given it a ride. That record will stand until a receiver is able to put together an insane season without missing time.
That’s not his only record. In his nine-year career, he had the most games with 10 receptions (4), most 100-yard games in a single season (11), games with at least 200 yards receiving (5), and most receiving yards in a single game without overtime (329). His career was not long (he’s currently 38 years old and could probably still play), but he made such an impact in that short time.
Johnson was one of seven wide receivers to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He retired early citing a lack of winning and lost passion for the game. He was also dealing with multiple injuries that made him worried about his range of motion and ability to pivot. Still, we’d take limited Johnson over just about anyone.