Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans
Andre Johnson
We wanted so bad to make this Deandre Hopkins. A freak at the position, Hopkins is amazing and could have led this list if it weren’t for Andre Johnson. Johnson was just named to the NFL Hall of Fame. It’s really great that he was honored because players like him are often underrated and overlooked. He was great, but he wasn’t a slam dunk like Randy Moss. Still, he led the NFL in receptions and yards twice.
Johnson was drafted third overall out of Miami. He came into the league with high expectations for a roster trying to establish itself in a newish market. He made the All-Rookie team after falling just short of 1,000 yards in his first year. One year later, he made it to his first Pro Bowl. He would add two All-Pros in 2008 and 2009.
It wasn’t like the best of the best were playing with Johnson. He started as the tool to give us hope for David Carr’s career, but he eventually became the man who got the best out of Matt Schaub. The end of his tenure started to get strange, with the Schaub injuries stacking up. He eventually played a season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett and Case Keenum as the starters.
Johnson joins Calvin Johnson and Jerry Rice as the only players to lead the league in receiving twice. He was the Texans first real star, and they have a reason to celebrate him. That’s why they made him the first player to go in the Texans Ring of Honor.