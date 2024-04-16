Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Indianapolis Colts
Marvin Harrison
This is ironic since Marvin Harrison’s son is about to become the next star for whichever franchise drafts him (based on this list, multiple teams hope it will be them), but Marvin Harrison is a slam dunk pick here. Even with Reggie Wayne as an option, Harrison might be the premier receiver of the early 2000s. Yes, he had Peyton Manning throwing to him, but Harrison was just as good for Manning as vice versa.
The Colts were able to draft Harrison in 1996 thanks to the trade that sent Jeff George to the Atlanta Falcons. It’s safe to say that this is one of the worst trades ever from the Falcons' perspective. Harrison finished his career with 1,102 receptions and 14,580 yards. He has the third-most receptions in a season and 12th-most yards. In terms of career numbers, he’s fifth in receptions, ninth in yards, and fifth in touchdowns.
As Manning and Harrison destroyed the league upon the former’s arrival on the scene, it changed the landscape of expectations for passing numbers. They literally changed the game with their connection. We’ve seen some great connections before it, but Harrison and Manning are up there with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice as the best of the best.
Harrison was a ridiculous six-time All-Pro. He was able to go into the Hall of Fame with his former head coach Tony Dungy, which was totally cool. It was an amazing end to an iconic career.