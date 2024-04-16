Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill is one of the greatest athletes this game has ever seen. He might be the fastest player to ever hit turf. There’s breaking the top off a play, and there’s what Hill is still doing today. Hill was a perfect foil for Patrick Mahomes early in his career. He could beat anyone, and he was playing alongside a quarterback who was not afraid to put air under the ball and see what happened.
Hill came into the season with major off-the-field issues, including a domestic violence arrest and a dismissal from Oklahoma State. He was trying to begin his career thanks to skill alone, and he has more of it than anyone so Andy Reid gave him a chance to turn his life and career around. Boy, did he. Hill made the Pro Bowl in his very first year as a returner.
That was important because now we can say that Hill made it to the Pro Bowl in every season in the NFL, including the last two with the Dolphins. He was a three-time All-Pro with the Chiefs, helping Patrick Mahomes hit these insane heights we didn’t think possible. Mahomes became a marvel and is now the game’s biggest star. We don’t know if that would have happened if it wasn’t for Hill.
Despite playing just six seasons in Kansas City, Hill has 6,630 yards and a ridiculous 56 touchdowns. He had 15 touchdowns on just 87 catches in 2020. He also caught a Chiefs-high 111 balls in 2021, showing he was much more than just a playmaker. He could BE the offense for a team. This is why the Chiefs sold as high as they thought they could, sending him to the Dolphins. Yet, Hill has continued being a superstar, and he’s arguably somehow better in South Florida.