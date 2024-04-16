Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders
Tim Brown
There have been some all-time greats that have been in Oakland, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas sporting the silver and black. The GOAT Jerry Rice was there at the end of his prime, basically taking a quick drive to sign there in 2001. Davante Adams is a likely future Hall of Famer who is enjoying a second era in Vegas. However, this one is easy. It’s Tim Brown.
Brown was amazing in Oakland. He caught more than 1,000 balls for north of 14,000 yards and 99 touchdowns. Only five receivers have more yards all time. He got his 100th touchdown with the Bucs, making him one of 10 players to ever do that. He also did it with the Raiders, who don’t have the best history of quarterback play. He had 19 different quarterbacks throw him a pass in his career. 19???
Imagine if it was Brown who had Joe Montana throwing to him. Would he add another 4,000 yards to his total?
Brown’s numbers are incredible. It’s eye-popping he was able to do that with such inconsistency under center. He even helped the Raiders make it to Super Bowl XXXVII. That offense was one of the best we’ve ever seen. Brown finally had a star in QB Rich Gannon. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get a ring, but he was the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy.