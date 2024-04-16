Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers
Lance Alworth
Lance Alworth is one of the best players in football history. He was a superstar before receivers really saw that happen to them. He was drafted in 1962 by both the Raiders (AFL) and the 49ers (NFL). The Chargers traded multiple players to get Alworth’s rights, and he opted to sign there over San Fran. He also spurned contract offers from the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates to pursue football. The 60s were a wild place in sports.
Alworth had a paltry rookie season, but he put together one of the great seasons in Chargers history in his second season. He caught 61 touchdowns for 1,205 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 14 games. He would continue to put up insane stats, leading the league in touchdowns from 1964 through 1966. He led the league in yards in 1965, 1966, and 1968. Then, he led in receptions in 66, 68, and 69.
Not only was Alworth great, but he was malleable. He was able to be exactly what the Chargers needed on a yearly basis. He would always get his yards, but did he have to play underneath and make big plays as a possession receiver? He did that. Did the Chargers need a player who could blow the roof off a secondary? Alworth was your guy. How about a precision route runner with fantastic hands and impossible reach? You get the point.
Alworth won the AFL Championship in 1963 and a Super Bowl in 1971 with the Dallas Cowboys. Alworth was so important to the AFL and what eventually led to the AFL-NFL merger. The media tried to claim the AFL had inferior stars, but they couldn’t deny Alworth’s greatness. He destroyed the then-record with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (since broken by Jerry Rice). He was undeniable.