Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams
Isaac Bruce
We thought long and hard about going very controversial with this pick. Isaac Bruce is the obvious pick, but Torry Holt and Elroy Hirsch both make compelling arguments as the best receiver in Rams history. However, sometimes the obvious pick is the right one. That’s the case here.
Bruce wasn’t a speedster or the most athletic guy on the field (although he was far from a slouch), but he might have been the smartest guy on the field at all times. His intense knowledge of the playbook and his crisp routes made it nearly impossible to stop him. Opposing cornerbacks knew they were in for a long day when the Rams were on the schedule.
Bruce was incredibly consistent over his career, with the Rams knowing he would deliver different levels of greatness every season. He led the league in receiving in 1996 with 1,338 yards, but he finished his career with eight times. The former second-round pick stayed in the league for 16 years thanks to a work ethic that was legendary around the league.
After it was all said and done, Bruce is the Rams franchise leader in yards (14,109), touchdowns (84), and catches (942). How could you go controversial with a Hall of Famer like Bruce?