Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins
Mark Clayton
Honestly, the Dolphins are a weird case. Of course, they have one of the best ever on the roster now in Hill, but no matter how good a player is, one can’t put a guy with just two seasons as the franchise leader just yet. Paul Warfield was another all-time great, but his time in Miami was also too short. There are two players as the “leaders in the clubhouse” in terms of receiving stats. It’s between Mark Clayton and Mark Duper, but Clayton deserves this honor.
Dan Marino’s favorite receiver was decent in his first few seasons, but he was the best receiver in the league in 1984. There, he posted 1,389 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, leading all receivers in the latter. He helped the Dolphins post a 14-2 record, playing the first playoff games of his career. There, he kept up his amazing play, helping the Dolphins make the Super Bowl.
Of course, the Dolphins' legacy from there was a cavalcade of errors, with bad defense and offensive line issues causing more losses than one would like to admit. Still, Clayton and Marino continued to deliver as one of the great tandems in NFL history. He broke 1,000 yards five more times and broke 10 touchdowns in three additional seasons.
Clayton did not need to be efficient to be effective. Duper was always the guy who would fill in the gaps, but Clayton made the big plays that won games. That was necessary with a Dolphins team that saw itself in its share of shootouts.